A choir that was created to raise spirits during the Second World War will be celebrating its 80th anniversary next month.

Vauxhall Luton Male Voice Choir will be marking this special milestone with a magnificent concert at St Mary’s in Luton on Saturday, June 24.

They’ll be joined by Welwyn Garden City Male Voice Choir and Wycombe Orpheus Male Voice Choir as well as vocalist and oboist Karen Beer, with James Banville on the organ.

Six members of the choir posing proudly in their smart blazers

The star-studded event will be attended by Bedforshire’s deputy Lord Lieutenant Deborah Inskip OBE and the county’s deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Ian Dalgarno.

Lady Diane McKenzie, who has a long association with the choir, has been invited as a special guest.

Vauxhall Luton Male Voice Choir is an amalgamation of the original Vauxhall Motors Male Voice Choir – officially formed on June 16, 1943 – and Luton Male Voice Choir, which came together in 1993 under musical director Ken Hone.

The original VMMVC gave their first concert two months after their formation, appearing with no less than seven other local choirs.

During the 70s, they had more than 70 members and won several competitions.

In the 80s they appeared with massed military bands and took part in regular pageants at Luton football ground.

In 2007 the choir became a separate entity and members did not have to be Vauxhall employees to qualify.

Over the years Luton Male Voice Choir raised a considerable amount for local charities, promoting the town throughout the country.

Their objective, from the beginning, was to promote male voice singing for personal and public pleasure and benefit.

Both choirs weathered the pandemic but with depleted numbers.

In June last year they amalgamated to form Vauxhall Luton Male Voice Choir, combining membership and assets while retaining their strong values and clear aims.

Musical director Helen Wingate said: “We hope this is the beginning of many more enjoyable and successful years to come.”