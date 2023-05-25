Controversial plans to grant a Grade II listed building next to a live music venue in Luton an HMO licence have been withdrawn by the applicant.

Planning By Design had submitted an application for an HMO (house in multiple occupation) license to Luton Borough Council for the building next to The Castle, on Castle Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the application received 97 comments objecting to the plans. Planning By Design was approached for comment.

The updated exterior of The Castle

Luton’s Vandalism Begins at Home (VBAH) collective – a voluntary organisation that supports live music – had called on residents to object to the plan for seven one-bedroom flats.

Ben Barry of VBAH said: “The withdrawal of the HMO application is a victory for live music and a victory for Luton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The town is full to the brim of poorly planned office buildings that have been converted into bedsits. We don’t need more, but we do need a thriving night-time economy. “

Ben warned that it could be just one battle of many, but he vowed to fight any update plans from the applicant. He added: “The people of Luton have said ‘no to the HMO’ and we’ll rally against anything else that threatens our spiritual home.”

While James Cunliffe, also from VBAH was ‘beyond grateful’ for the complaints lodged. He said: “The number of objections that we saw in such a short space of time is a remarkable show of people power. Every one of those objectors is a hero.”

James added: “The times are changing. From the football team to the music scene, Luton is changing for the better. We’re not alone in beating the drum for our home, but this victory is one small example of what we can achieve when Luton and Lutonians are united.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The next one will be at Wembley on Saturday.”