Bodycam footage has revealed how police in Luton uncovered a cannabis farm after a tip off from residents.

Police arrested Selman Murtati, 22, after responding to reports of men armed with knives entering a property in Blenheim Crescent, Luton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inside the property officers discovered a cannabis factory containing around 150 cannabis plants worth up to £67,500.

The inside of the cannabis factory and L, Selman Murtati

Experts believe this factory could have generated cannabis worth up to £270,000 every year for the criminal gang behind it.

Murtati was sentenced to two years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to producing a controlled Class B drug.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week Op Costello officers also discovered and dismantled another cannabis factory in Bedford, making one arrest in the process.

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “These factories are so much more than 'just a bit of weed'.

“Earlier this month we were called by firefighters after they discovered a cannabis factory at the scene of a fire at another address in Luton.

“There is the threat of violence between rival gangs, children being exploited into becoming street dealers, as well as other vulnerable people being brought here to live in horrendous conditions and man these farms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s without even considering the huge safety risks, with things like shoddy wiring commonplace in these cannabis operations which puts everyone around them at risk.

“We’ll continue to dismantle these factories and bring those involved in these operations to justice.