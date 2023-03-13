VIDEO: Dog owner caught on camera being dragged across pathway in Bedfordshire

Having a ruff day? Well, spare a though for this poor dog owner.

As they certainly discovered they were barking up the wrong tree while attempting to train their puppy.

The doorbell camera footage (Buzz Videos)

This doorbell camera footage – courtesy of Buzz Videos – was taken somewhere in Bedfordshire earlier this month and shows the owner preparing to leave the house.

But the pup had other ideas – it was most likely thinking ‘quit hounding me’ – as it made a break for it, only to take the owner with it.

The thing is, it only wanted to be fur-ever friends with another pooch on the pathway. Aaawwwww.

The owner said: “My partner was trying to train my puppy to not run away when the door was open but ended up getting dragged across the path, all for my puppy to be friendly to another little dog.”