‘Stay local, support local’ – that’s the message Luton-based video production agency Clearhead which is pledging its support for students in 2023.

The company, set up by schoolfriends Alex Lawrence and Gavin O’Brien in 2007, will be celebrating its 15th birthday this year by hosting a one-day event for young, aspiring film makers.

Gav explained: “We remember how exciting it was starting out as young graduates, but also vividly remember the challenges, so we want to make it a little easier for today’s young talent. We are doing this the best way we know how, by showing youngsters just how a creative agency operates.

The Clearhead team

"This event has been designed to build confidence among a new generation of local creatives and to provide our young and local talented students with opportunities to learn new skills so they can then move on to get the careers of their dreams, ideally here in Luton.”

Alex added: “Luton has one of the youngest populations in the country and while this brings opportunities, it also means that many young people will be leaving education at a time of significant economic uncertainty. We feel it is the duty of all businesses to do at least one thing to help our workforce of the future.”

Clearhead has grown from a modest bedroom-based business in 2007 to what is today an award-winning agency with state-of-the-art offices tucked in Luton’s thriving Hat District.

Clearhead’s Creative Taster Day will take place on Wednesday, February 15 and is open to young people aged 16-21 who are studying subjects related to the creative industries such as film, animation, production, design and the performing arts (GCSE, A-Level or studying at a further education college).

There are 28 places available, offered to local schools and colleges on a first come, first served basis. Registration will close as soon as the places have been filled.

There will be four breakout sessions in the morning, including film production, editing, and mastering the art of storytelling.

After lunch students will be asked to create their own campaign for social media, with a theme linked to Luton. With support from Clearhead’s experts, students will be given all the equipment and advice they need to plan, produce and edit.

The winning group will then be awarded a place on Clearhead’s week-long Creative Camp, set to take place in the Summer.

