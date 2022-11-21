Chinese lanterns were lit after the service

A vigil was held in Houghton Regis after two men were killed in a triple stabbing in the town.

Adam Fanelli and Patrick Howard died following a stabbing on November 13. Three men have been charged with their murders.

Church leaders from Churches Together in Houghton Regis led the service on Saturday at Tithe Farm Road, near the area where tributes had been left for the two men.

A statement read out at the start of the service said: "We gather this evening, people from all walks of life, to honour and pay tribute to the lives of those who have died. We are here because in one way or another, their death affects us all. We come so that we may bring comfort to the family and friends, as we stand with them in their pain and grief.

"We come to renew our trust in God who has said: “I will not fail you or desert you” (Heb 13:5), and to stand together in our shock and brokenness.

“We come to say this is not what Houghton Regis is known for, nor do we want it to be in the future, as together we seek peace and reconciliation, justice and hope.”

There was a reading of the Psalm The Lord is My Shepherd, followed by prayers and more readings.

After the service the crowds of more than 200 stayed to light Chinese lanterns which lit up the night sky and share memories of the victims.

