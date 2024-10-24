Villagers organise whirlwind wedding for Upper Sundon couple after groom diagnosed with terminal cancer
Martyn and Emma Ginger had a huge wedding planned for next year. But after Martyn, 64, was diagnosed with brain melanoma, he was told that he only had months to live.
The bride said: “We were due to get married next September, and we booked it for Luton Hoo so that it would be a big day of celebration. Then he got diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in the last few weeks, so he's undergoing treatment.”
The couple decided to cancel their plans and throw a small celebration at their village pub, the Red Lion.
Emma, 44, explained: “Our plan was just to go to the registry office, have a couple of beers, with a few balloons on the table in the pub afterwards. But our friends, family and the whole village kitted out the pub into a full-on wedding venue.”
With less than a week’s notice, they booked their wedding at Ampthill Registry Office for October 13. And despite their plans for a low-key ceremony, they were overwhelmed by the community’s generosity and effort.
Martyn, who runs Tudor Garage Services in Luton, was picked up in a Ferrari, while his wife was driven in a Bentley to their wedding.
Friends of the happy couple pulled out all the stops to make sure that they had a wedding to remember - looking at Emma’s Pinterest board for ideas.
Emma said: “There were amazing DJs, marquees, temporary tattoos, selfie booths, magicians. It was insane. It was so beautifully decorated. They were making donations and made sure it was all paid for and we knew nothing about it.”
The husband and wife met 15 years ago on a weekend away and have lived in Upper Sundon for seven years. They have been active in the community so it was fitting for them to celebrate their big day in the Red Lion.
Pub landlord, Connor Clarke, said: “I just wanted to see their reaction when they walked in. That was the main thing, to see how happy they were and it was all done in five days. It was crazy. I was quite shocked at how well it all went.”
Around 250 guests joined the celebrations, with Emma’s family from Manchester travelling down to surprise the couple.
Emma said: “It was just absolutely unreal. We assumed that people were just at home getting ready, but they'd been in the pub since 9am that we didn't know about. Family and friends came to help out, so the sheer compassion that everybody showed was mind-blowing.”
Guests gave money to the Gingers so that they can go away on a honeymoon, without flying because of Martyn’s treatment.
Emma added: “It was such a lovely, perfect day that I wouldn't have been able to do myself. The generosity of people's time and money was really just for us to have a special day that we could remember.”
