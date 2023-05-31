Virtual tour gives you a behind the scenes look at Luton's drug and alcohol rehab Liberty House
Have you ever wondered what it is like inside a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre? Thanks to a new virtual tour, you can take a look around Luton’s Liberty House.
The virtual tour goes from the first check-in room to the staff office, leading onto the communal areas. The bedrooms are also part of the virtual tour as is the outdoor space - used for activities and nature therapy.
Wayne Blake, centre manager at Liberty House, said: “We’ve launched this virtual tour of our amazing addiction treatment facility to bring to life the rehab in a way that is accessible to everyone.”
He added: ‘We hope that the virtual tour helps everyone to understand that an addiction treatment centre is not a daunting place; in fact, it is a peaceful environment filled with hope and help for those who need it.”