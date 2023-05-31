News you can trust since 1891
Virtual tour gives you a behind the scenes look at Luton's drug and alcohol rehab Liberty House

The rehab centre treats hundreds of people every month for addictions from heroin, cocaine, and alcohol to sex and gaming
By Olivia Preston
Published 31st May 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 17:14 BST
Outside of Liberty House

Have you ever wondered what it is like inside a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre? Thanks to a new virtual tour, you can take a look around Luton’s Liberty House.

The virtual tour goes from the first check-in room to the staff office, leading onto the communal areas. The bedrooms are also part of the virtual tour as is the outdoor space - used for activities and nature therapy.

Wayne Blake, centre manager at Liberty House, said: “We’ve launched this virtual tour of our amazing addiction treatment facility to bring to life the rehab in a way that is accessible to everyone.”

Addicts can share meals together during their treatment
He added: ‘We hope that the virtual tour helps everyone to understand that an addiction treatment centre is not a daunting place; in fact, it is a peaceful environment filled with hope and help for those who need it.”

