Visit 'Dracula's Castle' as Wizz Air announces new service from Luton Airport to Brasov in Romania

Tickets will cost from £30.99

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST

Wizz Air has announced a new route from London Luton Airport to Brasov in Romania with tickets priced from as little as £30.99.

The service will be launched this summer with three flights a week available from August 2.

Known as one of the best-preserved medieval cities in Europe, Brasov is often referred to as the ‘gateway to Transylvania’. Home to Bran Castle, also known as Dracula’s Castle, the city is brimming with history, lively cafes, and charming streets. From hiking up to the panoramic views of Mount Tampa to dining along the Strada Republicii, there is something for every traveller in Brasov.

Bran Castle, famous as 'Dracula's Castle', stands among Transylvanian mountains in Bran, Romania
Marion Geoffroy, managing director, Wizz Air UK, said: “We are pleased to announce the addition of another exciting route from London Luton Airport. Brasov is the perfect destination for customers looking to discover a new city filled with incredible medieval architecture and picturesque views.”

Tickets are available via the airline website here or the airline’s mobile app.

Wizz Air launches the new service to Brasov in Romania on August 2
