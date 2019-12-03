Visit Santa at The Mall and help support Luton Foodbank

Families who visit Father Christmas at The Mall Luton will be able to experience the magic of giving this Christmas as all proceeds will be donated to Luton Foodbank.

The Mall's magical Nutcracker Grotto is located in Central Square will be open every day until Christmas Eve, children will be able to meet Santa and his elves and they will be given a Christmas book.

The Mall's magical Nutcracker Grotto is located in Central Square

The Mall will also be welcoming their Gingerbread Elf workshop on 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th December.

After paying a visit to the Nutcracker Grotto, children will have the chance to meet the Gingerbread Man himself and decorate a delightful gingerbread ceramic decoration to take

home and place on their tree.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Christmas is all about giving back to others, and we couldn’t think of a better way to both support our Charity of the Year – Luton Foodbank and local Luton families by donating all proceeds raised from our Christmas Giving Grotto.

"We can’t wait to reveal our magical Nutcracker Grotto and see children’s faces when they’re greeted by our Toy Solider Guard! Father Christmas will also be on hand to help spread the festive cheer and on selected dates we’ll be running our ‘make and take’ Gingerbread Elf workshops.

The Mall's magical Nutcracker Grotto is located in Central Square

"To make sure every child gets the chance to enjoy our Grotto, we’ll also be hosting Quiet and Signing sessions throughout December.”

There will be quiet sessions on Sunday, December 15, from 9am till 11am, when stores will be closed, creating a quieter and more relaxed environment for children.

Families with deaf or hard of hearing children will be given a priority visit to two signing sessions for the Grotto, on Wednesday, December 11, and Thursday, December 12, from 2pm till 5pm.

Families can pre-book their visit at www.themall.co.uk/LutonChristmas or just turn up, but pre-booking is recommended to avoid queuing.

The Mall's magical Nutcracker Grotto is located in Central Square

Grotto visits during workshop dates are £5 per child, including the Gingerbread Elf workshop, all other dates are £3 per child. Photo memories can be purchased separately.

All proceeds from the visits and photos, except online pre-booking free and cost of photo item, will be donated to Luton Foodbank to help local families this Christmas.