The Mall Luton is giving back to the local community this Christmas, inviting guests to experience their magical Giving Grotto and Reindeer Stables experience for free.

Given the financial difficulties affecting so many this winter, the Giving Grotto gives all families the opportunity to enjoy a day out and celebrate the festive season, regardless of their budget.

The experience will invite children and families to meet Father Christmas himself, before venturing out to the stables to learn how to care for the reindeer. Once their talents have been mastered, children will receive their very own set of antlers, perfect for wearing ahead of the big day itself! Families are welcome to capture the experience by taking their own photos.

The Mall will be hosting quiet sessions every Sunday morning from 10am, for anyone who would benefit from a quieter and more relaxed experience. All sessions are available to pre-book now, with some walk-up slots available on a first come, first served basis.

The Grotto will be opening on Saturday November 26 during Lighting Up Luton, with event partners Luton Council, Luton BID and Luton Rising. Guests can enjoy a host of free entertainment in the town centre that afternoon, including outdoor entertainment, live music and free arts and crafts. The day will lead up to the fantastic light switch on at approximately 6:15pm that evening.

Grotto Opening Hours:

• Saturday 26th November: 10am - 6pm

• Sunday 27th November: 10am - 5pm

• Saturday 3rd December: 10am - 6pm

• Sunday 4th December: 10am - 5pm

• Saturday 10th December: 10am - 6pm

• Sunday 11th December: 10am - 5pm

• Saturday 17th December: 10am - 6pm

• Sunday 18th December: 10am - 5pm

• Monday 19th December: 10am - 6pm

• Tuesday 20th December: 10am - 6pm

• Wednesday 21st December: 10am - 6pm

• Thursday 22nd December: 10am - 6pm

• Friday 23rd December: 10am - 6pm

• Christmas Eve: 10am - 3pm

There will be a ‘tap to donate’ at the Grotto for those who would like to and are able to donate to the year’s chosen charities, Luton Foodbank and Level Trust, with all proceeds going directly to these local charities.

The Mall is continuing its giving spirit by supporting the Luton Smiles campaign, which aims to distribute 500 toys and Christmas meals to local families in need this Christmas. The campaign, led by Luton Foodbank, also partners with Level Trust. Toys can be dropped off at the giant gift donation point, also located in Central Square, for those who are able to do so.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Our Giving Grotto and Reindeer Stables are set to be a magical way to start the festive season this year, and we cannot wait to open the doors on Saturday 26th November and invite you to what is set to be a truly wonderful, and importantly free, family experience. Come along and see it for yourself. Book your slot today!”

