Volunteer's 53-mile walk raises hundreds for Luton Foodbank

A Luton Foodbank volunteer has completed a 53-mile walk along the River Lea and raised over £700 for the foodbank.

Maggie Herod, of Silsoe, and her rescue dog, Kiwi, completed the six day walk on Friday, September 13, at Limehouse Basin, she started her challenge in Leagrave.

Maggie and Kiwi

The 77-year-old wanted to raise awareness of and celebrate the work of foodbanks.

She said: "This walk has represented a microcosm of the world of foodbanks.

"I walked through 13 foodbank areas, and at the beginning of each day’s walk, I presented a food hamper to the local foodbank – a symbolic reaching out from Luton Foodbank to our fellow foodbanks on the Lea”.

Maggie presented hampers to Harpenden, Hatfield, Hertford, Broxbourne, and Bow foodbanks.

Maggie on the 53 mile walk to raise money for Luton Foodbank

Maggie and Kiwi were accompanied most of the walk by friends, foodbank representatives and supporters, and Labour Party representatives, including Rosie Newbigging, Parliamentary candidate for Welwyn and Hatfield.

She was accompanied on the final stretch through Hackney and Limehouse by Sioban Wall and Fr Raimondo, representing Bow Foodbank, and Margaret Rooney, representing Mid Beds Labour Party.

Maggie’s husband, John, drove her to the starting point each day, and picked her up at the end of the day.

She said: “I feared that I might have been expecting too much of Kiwi, but he was wonderful. I believe he enjoyed the experience.”

So far Maggie’s walk has raised £735.00 for Luton Foodbank, and money is still coming in.

To make a donation visit: http://lutonfoodbank.org.uk/lea-valley-sponsored-walk/.