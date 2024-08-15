Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green-fingered volunteers are being asked to help this weekend as an animal sanctuary in Sharnbrook prepares to move to its new home near Luton.

ECKSON Sanctuary started in 2020 by Wayne Eckersley and Kenny Atkinson. The couple takes in unwanted and retired farm animals and has 150 furry and feathered friends, including pigs, goats, rheas and cats.

Despite their best efforts, including making the sanctuary a community interest company, they say they have faced homophobia and have had no running water on the Sharnbrook site for over a year.

Wayne said: “We have to take barrels in wheelbarrows to a gate across somebody else's field, about 800 yards away, to get these barrels filled up by lovely people in the village.”

Just some of the animals on the site. Picture: Wayne Eckersley

He explained: “We've been attacked physically numerous times. We have invested in more solar panels and CCTV equipment, so we can see if people are coming towards us.”

Earlier this year, the field owner asked for the land back, and a new location for the sanctuary has been found near Luton.

But the new site is not ready for the animals yet. With no power, the sanctuary is looking for people to bring tools to help clear the field before shelters can be built to house them.

Amanda Courtney, trustee of Feline Rescue, has helped to get volunteers for Saturday. She said: “I’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the fact that so many people want to help cut and do gardening. We've got 25 people that have already replied.

“But it's not just Saturday. It's going to take another few weeks to finish the site off and get buildings erected, and then get the animals moved.”

At their current location, the pair had started to host mental health and therapy programs, helping ex-servicemen and people with special educational needs and/or disabilities. The couple hopes that relocating to the new area will mean they can hold more community events.

Wayne added: “Moving to Luton gives us an excellent opportunity. When you say things happen for a reason, think this is one of them. I wish I hadn't taken so long.”

While the exact location of the new site cannot be revealed, any volunteers who want to get involved on Saturday, August 17 can email or call Feline Rescue for more information- [email protected], 01582732347.