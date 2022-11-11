Vote for the People's Choice as we find out which community heroes have made Luton's Best Awards 2022 final shortlist
It's time to reveal which unsung heroes in our community have been shortlisted for the Luton’s Best Awards 2022 - and our readers can have a say in one of the categories too.
The awards, organised by Love Luton, celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make our town a better place.
Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but quite often their acts are truly extraordinary.
Our winners will come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations. Those nominated have now been whittled down to a shortlist by our judging panel, made up of sponsors who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.
The shortlisted nominees are honoured at the glittering Luton’s Best Awards ceremony which is being held at the five star Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa. This year’s event is booked for Friday, December 16.
So without further ado, we are delighted to announce the shortlisted nominees in each of the many categories.
For the Luton News-sponsored People’s Choice award, you, the general public, get to vote for your winner from all the candidates.
You have until 12noon on December 9, 2022, to place your People's Choice vote with the winner being announced at the awards ceremony.
Those shortlisted are listed below. To place your vote click here...
For any queries regarding the event, please email [email protected]
Adult Achiever sponsored by University of Bedfordshire: Dr Monjour Ahmed, Bilal Farooq
Best Fundraiser sponsored by HBD: Naheem Aslam, Mick Crowther
Best Volunteer sponsored by Signature Flight Support: Nazia Ahmed, Christian Cunningham
Care in the Community sponsored by Volker Fitzpatrick: Vera McNamara, Women’s Aid
Child of Courage sponsored by FCC Environment: Amelie Hunt, Joshua Lynch
Community Business Person sponsored by Ryebridge: Furhaad Ahmed, Bina Briggs
Community Company of the Year sponsored by The Mall: Diverse FM, Hannah Solicitors
Entrepreneur of the year sponsored by Hannah Solicitors: Luke Davis, Gav O’Brien
Environmental Achievement sponsored by Luton Rising: ABCD in Luton, Peace Garden
Inspirational Female sponsored by Luton Sixth Form College: Aklima Bibi, Deniece Dobson
Keeping Luton Safe sponsored by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue: Dallow Cares, Sikh Soup Kitchen
Leisure, Culture and Heritage sponsored by the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa: Mariana Brown, Paul Vitty
Lifetime Achievement sponsored by London Luton Airport: Daniel Connor, Alan Davies
Luton in Harmony sponsored by Active Luton: Lee Drummond, Pride in Luton
Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2022 sponsored by Lu2on: Aimee Clarke, Abu Nasir
Service with a Smile sponsored by Carlisle Support Services: Krzysztof Burzacki, Karen Linley
Sporting Inspiration sponsored by Luton Town Football Club: Elroy Edwards, Amy Rollinson
Young Achiever sponsored by Barnfield College: Muhammed Kamil Ali, Amy Rollinson