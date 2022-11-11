Vote for the People's Choice as we find out which community heroes have made Luton's Best Awards 2022 final shortlist

The awards, organised by Love Luton, celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make our town a better place.

Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but quite often their acts are truly extraordinary.

Our winners will come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations. Those nominated have now been whittled down to a shortlist by our judging panel, made up of sponsors who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.

Luton's Best Awards 2022 - it's time to vote for the People's Choice

The shortlisted nominees are honoured at the glittering Luton’s Best Awards ceremony which is being held at the five star Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa. This year’s event is booked for Friday, December 16.

So without further ado, we are delighted to announce the shortlisted nominees in each of the many categories.

For the Luton News-sponsored People’s Choice award, you, the general public, get to vote for your winner from all the candidates.

You have until 12noon on December 9, 2022, to place your People's Choice vote with the winner being announced at the awards ceremony.

Luton's Best 2021 People's Choice winner Dr Tahir Mehmood

Those shortlisted are listed below. To place your vote click here...

For any queries regarding the event, please email [email protected]

Adult Achiever sponsored by University of Bedfordshire: Dr Monjour Ahmed, Bilal Farooq

Best Fundraiser sponsored by HBD: Naheem Aslam, Mick Crowther

Best Volunteer sponsored by Signature Flight Support: Nazia Ahmed, Christian Cunningham

Care in the Community sponsored by Volker Fitzpatrick: Vera McNamara, Women’s Aid

Child of Courage sponsored by FCC Environment: Amelie Hunt, Joshua Lynch

Community Business Person sponsored by Ryebridge: Furhaad Ahmed, Bina Briggs

Community Company of the Year sponsored by The Mall: Diverse FM, Hannah Solicitors

Entrepreneur of the year sponsored by Hannah Solicitors: Luke Davis, Gav O’Brien

Environmental Achievement sponsored by Luton Rising: ABCD in Luton, Peace Garden

Inspirational Female sponsored by Luton Sixth Form College: Aklima Bibi, Deniece Dobson

Keeping Luton Safe sponsored by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue: Dallow Cares, Sikh Soup Kitchen

Leisure, Culture and Heritage sponsored by the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa: Mariana Brown, Paul Vitty

Lifetime Achievement sponsored by London Luton Airport: Daniel Connor, Alan Davies

Luton in Harmony sponsored by Active Luton: Lee Drummond, Pride in Luton

Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2022 sponsored by Lu2on: Aimee Clarke, Abu Nasir

Service with a Smile sponsored by Carlisle Support Services: Krzysztof Burzacki, Karen Linley

Sporting Inspiration sponsored by Luton Town Football Club: Elroy Edwards, Amy Rollinson