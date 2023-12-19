Vote for the People's Choice as we find out which community heroes have made Luton's Best Awards 2023 final shortlist

It's time to reveal which unsung heroes in our community have been shortlisted for the Luton’s Best Awards 2023 - and our readers can have a say in one of the categories too.

The awards, organised by Love Luton, celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make our town a better place.

Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but quite often their acts are truly extraordinary.

Our winners will come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations. Those nominated have now been whittled down to a shortlist by our judging panel, made up of sponsors who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.

The shortlisted nominees are honoured at the glittering Luton’s Best Awards ceremony which is being held at the five star Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa. This year’s event is booked for Friday, January 26, 2024.

So without further ado, we are delighted to announce the shortlisted nominees in each of the many categories. For the Luton News-sponsored People’s Choice award, you, the general public, get to vote for your winner from all the candidates.

You have until 12noon on January 17 to place your People's Choice vote with the winner being announced at the awards ceremony.

Those shortlisted are listed below. To place your vote click here

Luton's Best Awards 2023

For any queries regarding the event, please email [email protected]

Shortlisted Luton’s Best nominees...

Adult Achiever sponsored by University of Bedfordshire

> Halimah Isbag: Halimah is a Senior Pharmacist at Luton and Dunstable Hospital. Beyond her professional responsibilities, Halimah actively engages in mentoring students and volunteers her time for the Luton Foodbank on weekends. Halimah stands as an inspirational figure in the field of pharmacy and actively promotes the profession by visiting schools, sharing her experiences, and mentoring a spiring students. Halimah’s commitment to encouraging the next generation of healthcare professionals reflects her passion for creating positive change and contributing to the future of pharmacy.

> Frankie Storey: Frankie is a professional boxer teaching boxing in schools giving young adults and children confidence and a way to stay off the streets and get a hobby with boxing. He’s been boxing for his home town (Luton) since the age of 11. Frankie is a great ambassador to mental health and boxing in Luton and promoting boxing to youths to help prevent knife crime.

Best Fundraiser sponsored by Pell Frischmann

> Helen Smeath: After the pandemic, Luton Council had to end funding for Early Years Provision of Stay and Play. To ensure that the service didn’t end, Helen secured funding and started Bush Babies, a stay and play group for Pre-Schoolers. This was appreciated by parents and children, all of whom had been born in the pandemic and had not had a chance to socialise. Helen takes it on herself to raise money through winter hamper raffles and by organising a community fun run involving 60 local people and raising £5000.

> Selma Tura: The Luton Turkish Women’s Association: Selma and the Luton Turkish Women’s Association coordinated relief efforts for the Turkey and Syria earthquake which killed over 50,000 people and left millions of people, homeless This year in February, March and April this group of ladies managed to sort out work for a whole 3 to 4 weeks every single day volunteering, sometimes even up to 8 hours a day to sort out items to go to Syria and Turkey. In total they managed to send 670 tonnes of aid, raising a total of £210,000 for the earthquake relief effort.

Best Volunteer sponsored by Signature Flight Support

> Carmel Mooney: For an incredible 15 years, Carmel has been a cornerstone of Azalea, a local charity dedicated to caring for women surviving sex trafficking in Luton and Bedfordshire. Carmel's influence transcends the beneficiaries she serves, as she is one of the main reasons for many others to get involved with Azalea. Carmel embodies Azalea’s values of Courage, Approachability, Dedication, Empowerment and Trust. Her extraordinary dedication has transformed the lives of countless individuals, making her an exceptional volunteer whose legacy will endure for generations to come.

> Young at Heart Café: Walk into the Young at Heart cafe in Luton and the first thing you hear is laughter. Look around and you’ll see people doing craft activities and chatting to each other over tea and cake. The Young at Heart dementia cafe is a lifeline for the people who use it. For people living with dementia it’s a safe place to enjoy normal social events, and for their carers it’s an opportunity to build positive memories. None of this could happen without the 30 hard-working volunteers who give up their time to create these special moments.

Care in the Community sponsored by Volker Highways

> Nicky Murray: Nicky has worked on outreach on the streets of Luton for the last ten years having previously worked in the Exploited Women’s Team at Resolutions and now at Signposts trying to keep these exploited and vulnerable women safe. Nicky will get women off the streets into safe warm accommodation, get them out of town on benefits, on script, into rehab, medical care, food, wrap around support, working to restore faith and hope enabling the homeless to trust her and build a relationship to get the right support.

> Angela Scarlett-Marshall: During 2022, Angela formed a constituted non-profit group with a community service focus and at which point both the Warblers & Wobblers (W&W) and Community Garden At Grasmere(CGG) project concepts were born. Angela started a pilot scheme of W&W in January 2023; she had circa 30 attendees of individuals living with dementia, autism, emotional or other such ailments; she now has in excess of 55 such individuals regularly attend the monthly sessions.They encourage children and their families to take an interest in nature and the development of the garden and have run initiatives such as a Sunflower Competition and building scarecrows. Angela’s energy and commitment brings so much joy to many in the community.

Child of Courage sponsored by FCC Environment

> Inayah Nawaz: Inayah is an 8 years old but she has already faced a lot more than most of us would ever have experienced in our lifetime! In 2022, her life changed for ever for Princess Inayah, as during a holiday she started to feel ill - finally being diagnosed with Leukaemia. She has spent months in Adenbrooks Hospital, where in true Princess Inayah fashion she persuaded her mother /grandmother to start raising funds, so other children (like her) could have the comfort of Olly the Brave (a specially designed bear with tubes like the children have to receive treatment etc.) to help them through their treatment. When she was finally able to return to normal life Princess Inayah continued to fundraise for children /people with cancer by doing sponsored public readings at events at Chaul End Nursery and even going to a London cancer charity event during the Queens Jubilee celebrations and the subsequent Kings Coronation celebrations. So far she has raised in excess of £1500.

> Rayyan Hussain: Rayyan is a symbol of courage, resilience and optimism, navigating through challenges that would leave most in awe of his strength. The untimely passing of his mother in September 2017, and his father's battle with liver cancer, which concluded in September 2023, paint a picture of profound loss that could easily shatter an individual's mental, physical and social well-being. However, Rayyan defies the odds, transforming these adversities into motivating forces propelling him to strive for excellence and embody the best version of himself. A standout cricketer representing Bedfordshire and Luton in his age group, his prowess on the sports field is just one dimension of his remarkable character. His leadership roles within Challney, such as Student Voice Chairperson and Sports Captain, illuminate his dedication to contributing positively to the school community. Despite the challenges, he emerges as the epitome of a stellar Challney student, exemplifying resilience and fortitude. Recently appointed as Deputy Head Boy for Challney High School for Boys, Rayyan's journey to this prestigious role epitomises his unique and audacious character.

Community Business Person sponsored by Active Luton

> Maria Collins: For the past eight years, Maria as been using her personal and professional experience to improve the lives of people living with dementia in Luton. Maria juggles her busy full-time job as director of Home Instead Luton, which provides at-home care for elderly people, with voluntary dementia-related roles in the community. So, in 2016, she set up the Young @ Heart dementia cafe in Luton. This dementia-friendly weekly cafe, funded by donations, provides a safe space for dementia guests and their carers to enjoy music and activities and is listed in the local Alzheimer’s Society resource directory. When she discovered that the Alzheimer's Society didn’t run an annual Memory Walk in Luton, she organised her own with their approval in Stockwood Park. Now in its third year, this September event saw 30 walkers raise £450, which will be donated to the Alzheimer's Society.

> Roy Greening: Roy’s leadership of a great team who do so much for Luton and for his involvement with all significant projects that drive improvement for the town. Roy is always part of everything that is going on, but in a good way, from cycling to France for the Love Luton rides, to taking part in the Run Fest, being an ambassador for the town and working hard with the BID to improve the town centre. Roy makes sure the Mall team support charities of all sizes, was a massive support of the Keech art trail. Community spirit really is at the heart of what the Mall do and that is all led by Roy. Working with schools, the local foodbank, Pride, and being involved with environmental initiatives there is no part of the town Roy does not support. He does it because he cares and he should be recognised for demonstrating real leadership and commitment to Luton in his many years with us.

Community Company of the Year sponsored by The Mall, Luton

> Hannah Solicitors: In three separate free-wills campaigns, Hannah Solicitors have raised a staggering £4,637,820 for charitable causes including British Heart Foundation, Mind, British Red Cross, Children with Cancer and The Salvation Army. Hannah Solicitors are advocates and leaders in the legal field. Spearheading career days, Hannah Solicitors have attended many Secondary Schools and Colleges throughout Bedfordshire; offering career advice, showcasing the different pathways available into the world of law, alongside offering immersion days, internships, apprenticeships, and training contracts. Hannah Solicitors have been part of the BESP, Business, Education and Skills Partnership, a programme highlighted on the BBC news as part of National Apprenticeship Week. Hannah Solicitors were sponsors at Community Interest Luton. The Drink Tea Raise Money Afternoon Tea Event raised £10,000 to keep people warm this winter. Hannah Solicitors employees took part in the Love Luton Run Fest 2023 as part of the keeping Luton warm Campaign. In addition, Hannah Solicitors have sponsored a number of local community groups, including Love Luton, Community Interest, Keech Hospice and Inspire FM.

> The Courtney Foundation: Their steadfast commitment to community well-being and impactful projects have made a profound difference in the lives of numerous individuals. Impactful Projects and Outreach: The Courtney Foundation has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to making a positive impact on the community, with a focus on holistic support and essential services. In the past year, their initiatives have touched the lives of over 1700 individuals, providing not just basic necessities but also fostering a sense of community and belonging. Clothing and Essential Items Distribution: The Courtney Foundation has 6 distributed an impressive 4700+ clothing items, including coats and shoes, ensuring that community members have access to warmth and comfort during challenging times. Their commitment extends to providing 90+ essential baby equipment items, 1335+ toys, and 355 household support packs, significantly enhancing the quality of life for families in need. Meals and Community Engagement: A shining example of their commitment, The Courtney Foundation distributed over 400 meals and organized a special Iftar meal during Ramadan for 30 people seeking asylum, in collaboration with a local restaurant. Sports Initiatives: The Courtney Foundation went above and beyond by organizing five weeks of football played on AstroTurf for 20 people claiming asylum. It was a free event for 300+ refugees and individuals from low-income families.

Community Project of the Year sponsored by TUI

> Noah Outreach team: The NOAH Outreach Team are 5 workers who are supported by volunteers and other multi agency partners. They achieve remarkable things by acting as the first line of support for people sleeping outside in Luton. Their role is search and rescue. 3 days a week they are up at 5am in the morning exploring various locations such as cemeteries, woods, shops doorways, and scrubland and derelict buildings. They carefully introduce themselves to vulnerable people who are scared and desperate and sleeping in awful conditions. They befriend, offer food and invite people to attend the NOAH welfare centre on Park Street. They leave no stone unturned in their efforts to reach out to people and give them hope and varied opportunities. The impact of the team is in the last 12 months they have secured 168 accommodation outcomes. Overall the team have achieved outcomes with 125 different people from all manner of circumstances.

Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Hannah Solicitors

> Mariana Brown: Maz set up Browns Books in High Town earlier this year. She identified a gap in the market with Luton not having its own book shop. Maz has attracted a number of authors to Luton to host events and sell their books. Every event is packed out and she is having to ticket events to control entry. To support low income families, Maz also sells a number of second-hand books. She is consistently looking at ways to bring in further income and being innovative to ensure the much-needed book shop in the town. Alongside this, she is exploring new ideas of events and activities she can run as part of Browns Books or through Luton Literature. Maz is an active fundraiser for the town and led the campaign for High Town to have its first-ever Christmas light display. Maz is absolutely an ethical entrepreneur. Everything about the business is about how she can support and give back to the community.

> Hasina Rahman: Hasina runs her own female only Combat club called Pink Diamond Martial Arts. She is the sole owner and teaches all the classes herself. The club has now been running for 8 years and now has over 100 students enrolled. She provides a safe space for women & girls of Luton to improve themselves mentally and physically through martial arts. Hasina runs female only tournaments and charity events every year. She also runs classes for Luton Council, holding regular fitness classes to keep the community active. Hasina is a public speaker for Anti-Bullying and does regular school visits to raise awareness. She's also published 2 books for children on Anti-Bullying. Hasina has been recognised nationally, being shortlisted as Sunday time’s sportswoman of the year, winning NatWest be the role model campaign and being featured many main stream magazines.

Environmental Achievement sponsored by Luton Rising

> The Hub Environmental Protection Team: A great effort put in by the team over the last 12 months dealing with environmental issues, fly-tipping, duty of care re waste, noise - people, dogs, cockerels, lighting, smoke, anti-social behaviour, hoarders, unkempt gardens, running a business from the street, disposal of oil, waste and parts. Some of the team had in excess of 50 investigations each. The HUB investigation team embodies all of Luton Borough Council's values. They are collaborative; They are ambitious; They are respectful; They are empowering; They we are supportive. They have embodied all of the council's values and represent everything that their stakeholders want with professionalism and always with a smile.

> The Wilder Future Project: The Wilder Futures Project, based at Badgers Hill, Bushmead is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and commenced in November 2021. The aim was to engage a wider section of the community in natural heritage and to enable more people to enjoy and learn about the wildlife and landscape surrounding North Luton. In the last 12 months, the project has achieved the following: The project was set up to enable yearly engagement over 3 years with 3 schools at no cost; 2 x well-being walks in partnership with Total Well-Being attended by approx. 20 people in total; 1 x walk around Badgers Hill for local ladies only walking group; 1 x walk around Badgers Hill for local LGBT group; The Wildlife Trust is working hard to engage more young people in nature and this project had a specific aim to work with secondary age children. They have attended 2 x climate conferences run by the Youth Network to provide support and knowledge for the workshops led by young people.

Health Hero sponsored by Atrumed

> Mark Pedder: Mark is a nurse and a specialist in making end of life care inclusive. Mark began his career at age 16 in a care home for the elderly. He soon realised the importance of compassionate end of life and, three decades on, were lucky to have Mark at Keech. Mark strongly believes that quality end of life care should be accessible for everyone, whatever their situation or background. His recent work entitled What Have I Done To Deserve. This saw Mark running free webinars for professional careers and the public to help them understand the unique needs of LGBTQIA+ individuals with a terminal diagnosis. He’s taken part in numerous runs, most recently the London Marathon where he raised thousands of pounds for our hospice. After 4 years working in our education team as lecturer practitioner, Mark is now working on a new initiative to help people in the local homeless community access end of life care.

> Dr Seema Sukhani: Dr Seema Sukhani is a Consultant Paediatrician. She is described as a real advocate for improving care for her patients. In 2022, Seema put forward a proposal to transform a space within the children's wards at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital to create a dedicated resuscitation room on the wards. She not only championed it from a clinical perspective but she was on the front line raising funds in her own time to help this happen. This was no small feat as the costings to raise were; £78,000 to enable the hospital to create a fully equipped paediatric resuscitation and stabilisation room. In 2023, the fundraising was complete and works done. This project is significant and has already had an enormous impact on the care provided to acutely unwell young patients and their families.

Inspirational Female sponsored by Luton Sixth Form College

> Rumi Chowdhury: Rumi is someone that has dedicated her entire life in giving back to the community and she is a champion for women’s rights. She has championed women’s rights for equal opportunities as well as woman who suffered from domestic violence and family breakups. Rumi has been working for Luton Rights for 30 years devoting her passion for voluntary work by being an ambassador and an advocate for young women and women in general. She is extremely passionate about people and her significant contributions have made her a shining example within our community because she is a person of compassion who is always determined to go the extra mile for others as she is a selfless person that loves to help people.

> Ruth Robb: Local Luton businesswoman Ruth co-founded local charity Azalea in 2007 as part of a small team of volunteers working out of a church in High town to reach out to all trapped in sex trafficking, primarily in Luton (and Bedfordshire). For the last 15 years, she has led the organisation to grow significantly from nothing to a turnover of over £450,000 last year. Azalea now employs nine full-time equivalent staff and over 80 volunteers. The charity has a 365-degree approach to tackling sex trafficking child sexual abuse, child sexual exploitation, and adult, domestic and international sex trafficking. Ruth has been an inspiration to Luton and, in 2018, launched Luton Against Sex Trafficking (LAST), a local project which works at the heart of the Luton community to eradicate on and off-street sex trafficking. Ruth also founded FACES - Faith Against Child Exploitation Sexual, another local group, which includes members from the local Muslim and Christian faiths and provides a vehicle for collaboration of all faith communities to stand against Child Sexual Exploitation.

Keeping Luton Safe sponsored by Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service

> Luton All Women’s Centre: 2023 is a special year for Luton All Women’s Centre as it marks the charity’s 30th anniversary. That’s 30 years of working at the heart of this community, helping some of its most vulnerable women and girls, primarily those whose lives have been seriously derailed due to experiences of violence or abuse against them. Today, through its wide range of specialist 1-1 care and group support services, LAWC is helping over 1,100 women per year to address their underlying trauma and become empowered to make positive changes across their lives. This year, that work has included delivering a Safer Streets project which is a Home Office initiative that began in 2020 to provide Police and Crime Commissioners, local authorities and their partners with extra funding to support initiatives that aim to make the streets of England and Wales safer. After successfully securing just over £1m in Safer Streets funding in 2022, the Bedfordshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner selected Luton All Women’s Centre as a key partner for this important work. Since the start of the project until September this year, LAWC reached a total of 17,188 young people from our community. 16,717 of those were engaged in educational establishments (32 schools, both Universities and almost every college) and a further 471 young people were engaged in the community across 32 clubs and events.

Leisure, Culture and Heritage sponsored by Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa

> Hatters Heritage: Hatters Heritage was set up by a group of dedicated and long-time Luton Town Football Club Fans, to encourage the preservation and appreciation of the heritage and history of Luton Town Football Club. In 2018, Hatters Heritage were awarded funding by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, to upskill the community and create a bespoke website, to document the clubs history - including match reports, programmes and photographs for every competitive game Luton Town have played, together with player biographies plus audio and video recordings of player and supporter memories. A dedicated team of Hatters Heritage members have been coming to Wardown House Museum & Gallery every Friday to delve into the Luton News Collection of negatives to search for, copy and document images relating to the club, its games and players. They have seen the promotion of the club and taken more steps to securing a museum at the new stadium in the town centre.

> Kerry Watson and Julia Fraser, Luton Music Mix: Kerry and Julia have supported children in Luton to have a fantastic array of opportunities to create and perform Music for over 20 years. Not only do they provide teachers to ensure that the children of Luton have high quality music lessons but also that the children are able to learn to play instruments and then use these skills in a wide variety of choirs, bands and orchestras. Their passion for music is infectious and many of their previous pupils now work professionally in the arts. For many others, music has become central to their health and wellbeing. The team from Luton Music Mix have worked phenomenally hard for many years to give children in Luton incredible opportunities to make music across a range of genres and in concerts both nationally and internationally.

Lifetime Achievement sponsored by London Luton Airport

> Keith Guy: Keith has made an extraordinary positive impact on the lives of thousands of children in Luton. In the past 30 years, with his enthusiasm and dedication to always go the extra mile he has inspired multiple generations of children to explore their musical talents. He has just retired from 22 year teaching at Downside Primary, as the music teacher he taught everyone from reception to year six. Running the school choir he provided them the opportunity not just to sing in school but organised a wide variety of opportunities for their talents to be shared and celebrated within the community. Regular performances having included Luton singing spectacular, care homes, churches and the annual Luton Youth Festival. He pioneered giving the children the chance to work with professional musicians including projects with members of the Royal Philharmonic orchestra. Since 2012, he has been a trustee of Leagrave Youth, supporting the delivery of community guitar clubs and the Luton Youth Festival. In this role he brings his considerable knowledge and skills to ensure children from diverse communities and circumstances get the opportunity to explore and celebrate their musical talents.

> Elizabeth Stringer: Liz is described as an extraordinary individual and has dedicated an entire decade to serving as the chair of Luton Foodbank, leading it through challenges, including the tough times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Liz's passion for combating food poverty, her compassion for those in need, and her leadership qualities make her a truly exceptional candidate for recognition. For ten years, Liz has been at the helm of the Luton Foodbank, steering it through the difficult times. Her consistent presence and enduring dedication have not only maintained the foodbank but have also ensured its growth and expansion to meet the ever-increasing demand for its services. She has shown an unparalleled level of commitment, tirelessly working to improve the lives of people in Luton. Her dedication to the community is not limited to the food bank. Liz has become a pillar of support, a beacon of hope, and an advocate for change in Luton. She has forged strong partnerships with local businesses and organisations, creating a network of support that extends beyond the food bank's operations.

Luton in Harmony sponsored by Chiltern Learning Trust

> Good Gym Luton: Good Gym Luton is an amazing group of volunteers coming from many different backgrounds and ethnicities, who have a common goal of keeping fit while doing voluntary tasks - helping many different communities within Luton. In 2023, they have completed over 220 group tasks for over 32 community groups and events. In addition, individual members carry out social visits to vulnerable older people in the community, having a chat and a cuppa and even sorting out their gardens when requested. The members of Good Gym give up their time willingly and are committed to helping all groups within Luton, to improve the environment and promote a sense of community cohesion throughout the town. Good Gym demonstrate between them the true spirit of community cohesion, supporting one another, understanding one another’s backgrounds and cultures, developing friendships and welcoming anyone who wants to join them into the group.

> Paul Hammond: Paul organised 2 summer seasons of Music on the Bandstand concerts which has been innovative, extremely popular and inclusive of the wide range of cultures found in Luton. The original bandstand was demolished 40 years ago but 6 years ago the Luton Rotary Club raised £250,000 to enable a new structure to be constructed. In 2021, Paul pulled together a small group of promoters, musicians, and technicians to submit a bid to the LBC Citizens Fund to organise a season of concerts on the bandstand featuring a wide range of genres that reflect the diversity of the town. The events have been very successful thanks to the collaboration between the Luton 2040 team, the Luton Parks Department, and the kind sponsorship of Luton Rising. An average of 200 people attended the five events in the summer of 2023, with families bringing picnics to enjoy the four hours of music between 2 and 6pm on Sunday afternoons.

Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2023 sponsored by Lu2on

> Sujel Miah: Sujel is behind the projects: Luton's Wellness Walks, The Peace Garden Initiative, Dinner with my Daughters, The Luton Lions, The Curry Kitchen at Discover. The first Luton Wellness Walk saw over 70 people from all parts of Luton coming together to enjoy walking 10k through our beautiful Luton countryside. Sujel is described as a kind and humble man, a servant leader, he brings people together and his encouragement makes you believe you can do and achieve anything. Sujel ran backwards and forwards alongside others taking part in the Love Luton Runfest, his half marathon is definitely a whole marathon as he encourages others along the way and is there at the end to celebrate their achievement. The difference Sujel makes to Luton is immeasurable, mostly because he is so humble and gives his time quietly and generously, his impact nurtures and grows others to be better than they are, his kindness is unending

Service with a Smile sponsored by Carlisle Support Services

> Halimah Isbag: Halimah is a Senior Pharmacist at Luton and Dunstable Hospital. Beyond her professional responsibilities, Halimah actively engages in mentoring students and volunteers her time for the Luton Foodbank on weekends. Halimah stands as an inspirational figure in the field of pharmacy and actively promotes the profession by visiting schools, sharing her experiences, and mentoring a spiring students. Halimah’s commitment to encouraging the next generation of healthcare professionals reflects her passion for creating positive change and contributing to the future of pharmacy.

> Luton Foodbank: Luton Foodbank has been a true lifeline for the community of Luton, continuously adapting to meet the growing needs of families in need. As the demand for food parcels has increased over the years, Luton Foodbank has shown remarkable resilience and dedication. They have tirelessly worked to ensure that no family in Luton goes hungry, going above and beyond to provide essential support. What sets Luton Foodbank apart is their unwavering commitment to the community. They are constantly evolving and introducing new projects and initiatives to address the changing needs of struggling families. They truly are a lifeline, providing not just food, but also a sense of hope and support. Luton Foodbank's ability to adapt and innovate has been crucial in ensuring that families receive the assistance they need. They understand that addressing the root causes of food poverty requires a holistic approach, and they have gone the extra mile to connect families with additional resources and opportunities.

Sporting Inspiration sponsored by Luton Town Football Club

> Tysie Gallagher: Tysie is described as inspirational. She is not only Luton’s' First Female Professional Boxer, she is also the Commonwealth Champion. Tysie is constantly striving to be the best, balancing her training with her work and her family. In addition to this, Tysie works with Boxing Saves Lives to inspire young people and support them to develop their physical and mental health. Tysie has been a big inspiration for Luton for not only becoming the only female to reach world level in her boxing career. Tysie is a role model for all younger people especially females wanting to get involved in boxing. Tysie has dedicated her whole life to boxing and achieved so much in such a short period of time. Tysie also works with Boxing Saves Lives to help children and teenagers develop the awareness of how important it is to combat the dangers of drugs and the personal affects it has on growing up.

> Kate Neale: Kate brought the Park Run at Wardown Park 9 years ago and runs it weekly as course director. Kate is also heavily involved with Stopsley Striders. Recently Kate has joined Revolution Women's Fitness group in 2022 to encourage mainly Muslim women (but open to all women) into fitness. Kate has also helped with Luton's Walk of Hope annual event since it began in 2020. Kate turned 60 in August 2022 and set about completing 3 marathons in her 60th year - 2 London marathons and the Berlin marathon. Kate has spent her whole 60th year taking part in various other runs and sporting events dedicated to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research in memory of local girl Amani Liaquat who passed away from brain cancer in 2022. To date Kate has raised just over £8,500 for Brain Tumour Research.

Step Forward Luton sponsored by Vauxhall Motors

> Martin Gazeley: Martin has been attending numerous events documenting by video and pictures and posting on a community YouTube and Facebook page called Be Proud of Luton. The footage has on occasions been used by BBC Look East, Luton Borough Council and other media outlets to help promote Luton and is also used by organisations seeking to gain funding for future events. Martin’s pictures have been used in local newspapers, and used by social media influencers. Martin has done this purely as a volunteer basis and never accepts money for filming and has not minimised his channel. Martin gives the footage free to artists, so that they are able to help promote themselves and Luton. Martin has been running a community YouTube page for over 10 years called 'Be Proud Of Luton' Martin goes out in all weather's committed to getting great coverage during all live events and community engagements. He is a really dedicated to helping and serving the town and community as a whole.

> Gavin O’Brien: Gavin’s unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have significantly contributed to elevating the town's image and fostering a sense of ommunity pride, making him a standout nominee for this prestigious award. Gavin's initiatives have been instrumental in garnering extensive local and national media coverage for Luton, through the BID and Clearhead. Through innovative campaigns and strategic collaborations, Gavin has successfully spotlighted the town's unique cultural heritage, vibrant community spirit, and remarkable achievements, in writing blogs, responding to requests to interview and continuing to want what’s best for the town. Gavin’s ability to craft compelling narratives that showcase Luton's positive has resulted in increased visibility and positive portrayals in various media outlets, thereby enhancing the town's reputation on a broader scale. Gavin’s work embodies the essence of civic pride and serves as a shining example of the transformative impact of dedicated individuals on a community's growth and reputation.

Young Achiever sponsored by Barnfield College

> Moeez Amjad: Throughout Moeez's journey, he has been fortunate to achieve several significant milestones that have shaped him into the person he is today. He actively contributed to the spirit of community engagement and physical well-being by participating in the Love Luton Run, representing the school and showcasing a commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, he participates in various sports activities with community centres, such as the Feast at Chaul End Community Centre, where he assisted in sporting activities like boxing, running and football. A notable achievement includes winning the prestigious Ace Award at Challney High School for Boys, demonstrating dedication and hard work. He has also won the Apex Award (the top two awards in the school) for five times, showcasing consistent commitment to excellence and outstanding results. Being a member of the Luton Youth Council, he actively contributed to initiatives like the preparation and distribution of homeless bags across Luton, aiming to create a sense of hope and empowerment within the community. Additionally, he participated in Dallow Cares, promoting Luton’s' All Women's Centre across schools and parents to raise awareness about women's treatment in Luton. As a member of the Luton Climate Change Advisory Group with Luton Council, his primary goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through collaborative efforts with local organisations, businesses and residents.

> Zoubair Aouam: Zoubair is a young person who gives as much attention to support others in their accomplishments in life as he does for his achievements. Being in the country for just over a year, Zoubair has excelled in his Maths and English achieving a 7 in English and 5 in Maths GCSE. w studying Level 3 Computing at distinction level, Zoubair intends on going to university to become a Software Engineer. Zoubair works with several charities and organisations in Luton and talks about wanting to give back to the community by being a voice for the youth. A few examples of Zoubair’s charity work include his efforts in coordinating Inspire FMs fundraiser for Morocco relief after the earthquake. Zoubair has also started working with the newly established Bedfordshire VERU and Bedfordshire police to combat violence and drug use among youth in Bedfordshire. Being an advocate for the wellbeing for the youth through his work, Zoubair volunteers with the Youth Council in Luton. Zoubair has recently attended AJs story, an event focused on founding solutions to knife crime and how to prevent youth from reaching their breaking point.