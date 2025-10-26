Vote for the People's Choice as we find out which community heroes have made Luton's Best Awards 2025 final shortlist

Vote now for your People's Choice favourite

It's time to reveal which unsung heroes in our community have been shortlisted for the Luton’s Best Awards 2025 - and our readers can have a say in one of the categories too.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, organised by Love Luton, celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make our town a better place.

Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but quite often their acts are truly extraordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our winners will come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations. Those nominated have now been whittled down to a shortlist by our judging panel, made up of sponsors who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.

The shortlisted nominees are honoured at the glittering Luton’s Best Awards ceremony which is being held at the five star Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa. This year’s event is booked for Friday, November 28, 2025.

So without further ado, we are delighted to announce the shortlisted nominees in each of the many categories. For the Luton News-sponsored People’s Choice award, you, the general public, get to vote for your winner from all the candidates.

You have until 12noon on Friday, November 21, 2025, to place your People's Choice vote with the winner being announced at the awards ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those shortlisted are listed below. To place your vote click here...

For any queries regarding the event, please email [email protected]

Adult Achiever: Jamal Mohammed, Manohar Reddy.

Best Fundraiser: Anniyah Khan, Fiona Martin.

Best Volunteer: Kuldip (Kay) Johal, Dr Roshi Khalid.

Care in the Community: Kathleen Gardner, Amal Ibrahim.

Child of Courage: Lacey Hattle, Arisha Muhammad.

Community Business Person: Dr Salaman Iqbal, Yasmine Nembard.

Community Company of the Year: Renewable Edtricity Systems Limited, X-4RCE CIC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Project of the Year: Luton Smiles, St Josephs Scout Group.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Dr Salaman Iqbal, Stephen Wood.

Environmental Achievement: Luton Point Beehive Project, Nour El Houda Charkaoui.

Health Hero: Bedfordshire and Luton Perinatal Team, eQuality Primary Care Network, Geraldine Reeve.

Inspirational Female: Shazeena Hussain, Zanib Raja.

Keeping Luton Safe: Emily Hathaway, Ajay Shah.

Leisure, Culture and Heritage: History Knights, Recycle-a-Bike.

Lifetime Achievement: Steph Simeon, Sue Vitty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton in Harmony: Luton Comic Con, Venesa and Michelle for ‘Leading Luton’.

Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2025: Mobeen Ahmed, Jamal Mohammed.

Service with a Smile: Kathleen Gardner, Stephanie Godfrey.

Sporting Inspiration: Biscot Peace and Wellbeing Hub, Khayam Nawaz / Cricket East.

Step Forward Luton: Luton St Patrick’s Festival 2025 / Luton Irish Forum, Jasbir and Jaspal Nangla.

Young Achiever: Shifa Memon, Maddison McKenzie Agama Spenser.