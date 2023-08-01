Dare to walk with dinosaurs at The Mall Luton

Shopper have been having a roaring good time at Luton’s The Mall as its Jurassic Summer is officially underway.

Larger-than-life dinosaurs have been entering the shops, as part of the free Walking with Dinosaurs event. The public enjoyed interacting with the prehistoric beasts and taking photos, with baby dinosaurs on hand for those who needed to work up the courage to get involved!

The dinosaur themed trail has also proven to be popular with young explorers, entertaining little ones as they search around the centre to complete their trail guide in the hope of winning roar-some prizes. The trail will run daily until August 31.

Continuing the summer Jurassic takeover, Dino Dig Days will hope to inspire the next generation of palaeontologists to practise their digging skills. This free event will take place from 11am – 4pm every Friday during August in Central Square (August 4, 11, 18 and 25).

Additionally, in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital’s ‘One Great Day’, which will be celebrated on Saturday, August 26, The Mall will be providing visitors with an array of activities, including the return of the Walking with Dinosaurs event, dinosaur crafts, facepainting and more! All funds collected on the day will be split between GOSH and local charity Keech Hospice Care.