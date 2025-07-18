Walkabout reinforces Summer crime blitz campaign for Dunstable

A walkabout in Dunstable was held to reinforce the Safer Streets Summer campaign – making town centres safer places for people to visit.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoplifting, anti-social behaviour and other crimes are being targeted in Dunstable in a Government backed summer safety push, launched last month.

The walkabout demonstrated a united response to rising concerns around anti-social behaviour and retail crime with the focus on an increased police presence in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was joined by John Tizard, Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire, the central Bedfordshire community policing team, council leaders, and community partners who said Bedfordshire agencies are working side by side, responding to tackle problems like theft, shoplifting, and anti-social behaviour.

The Dunstable walkabout was joined by multi agencies

A spokesperson for Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire, said: “Dunstable will see more officers on the streets, regular interventions by the community enforcement team, other police units including traffic, Servator operations. There will also be deployment of Live Face Recognition technology based in well signed static vans with specialist police officers.”

John Tizard, added: “I am pleased to be leading on the government’s summer safer streets, safer town centre initiative across Bedfordshire. Dunstable town centre experiences too much anti-social behaviour, retail crime and other street crime. Over the summer months there will be additional police in the town centre to tackle these crimes.

“Working with local retailers, Central Bedfordshire and Dunstable Town Councils, our aim is to make Dunstable and the other town centres safer so people come into them to shop, for hospitality and to socialise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Jim Goldsmith, who oversees Community Policing for Central Bedfordshire, added: “Our Community teams are committed to supporting business owners and residents in their local neighbourhoods, with a priority focus on shoplifting and on related offences of handling stolen goods, which can help enable this type of offending. We are also committed to clamping down on anti-social behaviour in areas such as Dunstable, to make the town a more welcoming and safe place for residents and visitors alike.

“We can’t do this work on our own, so we rely on the support of the public and businesses to report crime and suspicious activity, helping us better target our resources and plan our operations. We are also focused on collaborative problem solving with our partners in local authorities, support agencies and our local politicians.”

Sally Kimondo, Mayor for Dunstable said: “This initiative is testament to our commitment to ensuring that Dunstable remains a safe, welcoming and vibrant community for all its residents and visitors.

“It was good walking around and engaging with shop owners to give a first-hand experience of what is happening. It’s positive to know Dunstable will have minimum of four rotation officers and a proactive enforcement against shoplifting”.