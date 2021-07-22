Warden Beefeater launches month of live music gigs each Friday

The Warden Beefeater will host music every Friday from 8pm to 10pm until the end of August

Kicking off tomorrow (Friday), the pub on Barton Road will host an exciting series of gigs with musicians and bands.

Working with local music promoter Proud2Present, Beefeater will present a stellar line-up of musical talent with pop and rock classics, R&B anthems and country tunes.

Artists taking to the stage will include Alex Francis, older brother of award-winning artist James Bay, who has supported the likes of Sting, Shaggy, and Mel C; country music singer Sarah Ashley, and musician Dave Foster.

Local favourites, the Cardinal Kings and rocking three-piece band The Trick are also in the line-up. For the August bank holiday, three-piece band Gasoline Alley will take to the mic, belting out wide mix of rock, funk, soul, and R+B anthems from 1960s to now.

Beefeater brand manager Susan Pollard said: “We’re really excited to bring this strong programme of music to Beefeater and showcase its fabulous outdoor space.

"This summer is about coming together and making up for those missed moments and where better to enjoy it than listening to talented musicians with good food and drink? General manager Kyle Gooch and his team are ready to welcome locals back with open arms.”