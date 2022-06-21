The iconic bandstand, rebuilt more than 40 years after being demolished, will play host to four concerts throughout the summer, starting from Sunday.

The popular local band led by bass player Pete Honegan will be playing two hours of soul music favourites between 3-5pm. Two of Luton’s most popular DJs - Fiona “Empress” Lynch-Griffith and Rich Chocolate - will play at the start and the end of the afternoon.

The original bandstand was demolished 40 years ago but four years ago the Luton Rotary Club raised £250,000 to enable a new structure to be constructed. However, since its construction there have been very few performances and councillors have warned that "Luton's renovated bandstand is in danger of falling into disrepair again if it is not used in events"

Luton's bandstand will be hosting a series of concerts over the summer

To remedy that, local impresario Paul Hammond and the community group Wardown Bandstand have been funded by the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation to promote a four-concert series over the summer. Each event has a certain theme and takes place between 2-6pm.

The programme is as follows:

June 26: Soul music

July 17: Classic and contemporary South Asian sounds

July 31 Gospel Music