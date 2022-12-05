Warning as broken down van closed M1 lane at Luton
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the M1 near to Luton this afternoon.
By Lynn Hughes
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The National Highways Agency East reported at 1.49pm that lane 4 (of 4) is closed southbound within J11 Luton and Dunstable due to a broken down van.
On social media they said: “There is approx 4 miles of congestion on approach. Recovery is en route.
“Please allow extra travel time if in the area.”
Drivers can expect other routes in the area to be impacted.