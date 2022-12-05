News you can trust since 1891

Warning as broken down van closed M1 lane at Luton

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the M1 near to Luton this afternoon.

By Lynn Hughes
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
There is congestion on the M1 this afternoon
The National Highways Agency East reported at 1.49pm that lane 4 (of 4) is closed southbound within J11 Luton and Dunstable due to a broken down van.

On social media they said: “There is approx 4 miles of congestion on approach. Recovery is en route.

“Please allow extra travel time if in the area.”

Drivers can expect other routes in the area to be impacted.

