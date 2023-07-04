Central Bedfordshire Council is warning residents of a scam claiming they are entitled to a council tax refund.

A spokesman from the council said: “We’ve been made aware that some residents have received a call, whereby the caller claims that you have been paying too much council tax and you are now entitled to a refund.

“These callers may claim to be calling from, or representing, Central Bedfordshire Council. They may then request, or ask you to confirm, your bank account details so that they can process the refund, but in reality you may find money leaving your bank account instead!

Central Beds Council has issued warnings about scam phone calls

“If you receive a call like this, our advice is do not engage with the caller and simply hang up. Do not provide any personal information or bank account details.

“Please help protect others, by letting your family, friends and neighbours know about this alert.”