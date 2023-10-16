Warning over fly-tipping after massive pile of rubbish is dumped at edge of Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Investigations are under way to identify those responsible for fly-tipping a massive pile of rubbish in Sundon Park Road, at the edge of Luton.

The rubbish was dumped last weekend and prompted several complaints to Central Beds Council – which is responsible for the area on the outskirts of Luton.

One person said: “This has to be a commercial fly-tip. The truck must have passed CCTV cameras en route here from Luton.”

The huge pile of rubbish dumped in Sundon Pak Road

A spokesperson for Central Beds Council said: “We have been informed about this fly-tip and have initiated an investigation to identify the responsible party and organised removal of the dumped materials.

“We work tirelessly to reduce the number of incidents across Central Bedfordshire by clamping down on those who dispose of their waste illegally and bringing them to justice.

“In our ongoing efforts to combat fly-tipping, we strongly encourage residents and businesses to consistently practice responsible waste disposal.

"If you choose to have your waste collected by external parties, we recommend verifying their possession of a valid waste carriers' licence and ensuring that you receive the appropriate documentation as proof.

“It is vital communities work together and share information to help us catch fly-tippers and put a stop to it happening. Anyone who witnesses fly-tipping can report a fly-tip on council land by visiting the website call 0300 300 8302 or email [email protected].