Warning over scammers using copycat Police numbers in Bedfordshire courier fraud

Criminals are attempting to use courier fraud to scam people, using phone numbers that may look like police numbers.

Courier fraud often targets vulnerable and elderly people via calls from someone claiming to be a police officer or figure of authority to deceive victims into believing they are assisting the police.

The fraudsters will ask victims to withdraw money or buy gift cards as part of a false “operation”.

There are devices available which can make the phone call look like it comes from a police number.

But Beds Police have assured people they will never ask you to withdraw money, buy gifts cards or ask for bank details.

In addition, police numbers will normally come up as “unknown caller”.

A police spokesperson said: “If you take a call from someone who you believe is not genuine, hang up, and contact either Action Fraud or the police. “Where possible use a different phone to make the call, in case the fraudulent caller is still on the line.

“If you do give your bank details to someone who you later believe is not credible, it’s important that you contact the bank immediately.

“National data has shown that people over the age of 70 are being disproportionately targeted by those carrying out courier fraud.

“We would urge people to share this information with any elderly friends, family members or neighbours to alert them to this fraud and remind them of the importance of keeping their personal information safe.”

Find out more about how to report any suspicious behaviour and how to help protect yourself from courier fraud here.

