Warning that half of Bedfordshire Great Ouse sites unsafe for bathing

Half of the river sites tested along the River Great Ouse are unsafe for bathing, Bedford Borough Council was told during a committee meeting

Half the river sites tested along the Great Ouse through Bedfordshire are unsafe for bathing, according to new data from the Bedfordshire Great Ouse Valley Environmental Trust (BedsGOVET).

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A meeting of Bedford Borough Council’s Climate Change Committee on Monday September 22 heard that monthly testing at 16 locations between Turvey and Great Barford found that E. coli levels at half of the sites were at or above Ofwat’s threshold for safe bathing.

Four of the sites recorded especially high readings, with one sample topping 10,000 coliforms, over 11 times above the safety limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Horn, chair of BedsGOVET, said: “The upshot is that the river is in a very bad state… nitrate, phosphate and E. coli levels are unacceptable.”

BedsGOVET stressed the risks: “E. coli is dangerous, it can cause kidney failure and make people very ill.”

Popular swimming spots at Felmersham, Great Barford and Bedford Embankment were also found to be of “poor quality”, with BedsGOVET warning that water quality there is not safe for bathing.

“There hasn’t been a single week throughout [our testing] when these locations have been fit for swimming,” Henry Lafferty, also from BedsGOVET said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members heard that a worried parent asked BedsGOVET to test at Cardington Lock, where her son swims with friends.

Mr Horn said: “We found 4,000 coliforms - 900 is the safe swimming level.

“We’re not able to to do anything apart from telling her ‘please tell your son not to jump in the river [there].”

The group said its priority is to expand testing and work with the Environment Agency and Bedford Borough Council.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.