Warning to Luton drivers as gas mains replacement work to start this month - with disruption lasting until September
Cadent will install 700 metres of new pipes under Dunstable Road to “future-proof” the network. The work will start on July 22 and is expected to be done by early September.
While the replacements are being carried out, there will be a temporary left-hand lane closure on the A505. The lane will be closed from the junction of Browning Road up until the junction of Lewsey Road. Residents living in Browning Road, Wordsworth Road, Shelley Road, Byron Road, Shakespeare Road and Lewsey Road, will not be able to access Dunstable Road.
Cadent said: “We have agreed a diversion route with Luton Borough Council and it will be signposted. We ask that people budget extra time for their journeys and thank everyone in advance for bearing with us.
“Access to Luton and Dunstable Hospital will remain in place.”
Project Supervisor, Liam Duguid, said: “We have a responsibility to make sure every property that uses gas has access to it 24/7, 365 days a year and these essential works will mean that we continue to deliver on that promise.
“We know Dunstable Road is a busy route and there is never a good time to carry out work with a lane closure, but by completing this necessary main replacement programme in the school summer holidays, we hope to reduce the impact on residents and road users.
“We will be in regular contact with the Highways Authority to keep them updated on our work which we will always aim to complete as quickly and as safely as we can."
If anyone smells gas, they are told to always ring the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999, day or night. Cadent added: “Do not assume it is related to this work; it may not be and needs to be checked.”