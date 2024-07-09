Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People in Luton are being warned of possible disruption as work starts later this month to replace gas mains in the town.

Cadent will install 700 metres of new pipes under Dunstable Road to “future-proof” the network. The work will start on July 22 and is expected to be done by early September.

While the replacements are being carried out, there will be a temporary left-hand lane closure on the A505. The lane will be closed from the junction of Browning Road up until the junction of Lewsey Road. Residents living in Browning Road, Wordsworth Road, Shelley Road, Byron Road, Shakespeare Road and Lewsey Road, will not be able to access Dunstable Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadent said: “We have agreed a diversion route with Luton Borough Council and it will be signposted. We ask that people budget extra time for their journeys and thank everyone in advance for bearing with us.

Cadent

“Access to Luton and Dunstable Hospital will remain in place.”

Project Supervisor, Liam Duguid, said: “We have a responsibility to make sure every property that uses gas has access to it 24/7, 365 days a year and these essential works will mean that we continue to deliver on that promise.

“We know Dunstable Road is a busy route and there is never a good time to carry out work with a lane closure, but by completing this necessary main replacement programme in the school summer holidays, we hope to reduce the impact on residents and road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be in regular contact with the Highways Authority to keep them updated on our work which we will always aim to complete as quickly and as safely as we can."