A mum from Eaton Bray has turned her love of film and music into a mission to get a self-written song to be the next James Bond theme.

Three years ago, Elaine Masters was given a mini grand piano for her 49th birthday. And despite not being in front of a piano since her youth, she picked the skill back up and had a go at playing famous film scores.

The 52-year-old explained: “I was playing Twilight, I could hear the chords from Skyfall. Then I had a go at Skyfall. Then I thought I’d compose a Bond song.”

She used the famous progressive chords, heard in many 007 themes, as a starting point to her track and after recording it herself, she nervously shared it with family and friends on Facebook profile.

Elaine and Sefi in the studio. Picture: Elaine Masters

Elaine set up a TikTok account in the hope of getting more buzz about her song, Burning Stars. In between perfecting her track, she also wrote a musical, ‘A Mother’s Dream’, with eight original songs.

The next challenge for Elaine was to find a producer to make the song sparkle. She said: “I really wanted to get it professionally recorded. The first producer I spoke to was going to charge an extortionate amount.

"There was no way we were going to do that. I wanted to do it to get it to EON Productions and get it to a good place, so they listen to it. They take me seriously.”

Before “nearly giving up”, Elaine tried another music site in a last-ditch effort and posted a call out to any producers willing to help. And along came Sefi Carmel.

The award-winning producer and composer has worked with Ridley Scott, Disney, Chris Columbus and Kevin Reynolds. He answered Elaine's post and invited her to record in his London studio, where she was told to “channel Shirley Bassey”.

She said: “My husband and I went along to the studio a few weeks ago and I sang [Burning Stars]. Sefi’s done the most incredible job. He came back with this incredible, epic orchestral master track.”

After the recording session, Sefi said: “It was an absolute pleasure working with Elaine on Burning Stars. The song captures the true essence of a Bond theme. Elaine's powerhouse vocals are reminiscent of Bond theme song greats, like Shirley Bassey and Adele.

“I'd love to see Burning Stars opening the next Bond!"

Now, Elaine is trying to get the word out and get EON Productions, the makers behind the James Bond franchise, to listen to the track, in the hope of getting her song as the 007 theme.

She said: “My ultimate aim is for the Bond people to listen to it. I know they use big stars. But I'd like to shake up that notion a little bit. I think everybody should be given a chance if they've got something really special. No matter who you are, you should be able to have a chance.

“I know I've got a bloody good song. And I know it's very Bond-y. I could see it as a Bond song.”

Luton News contacted EON Productions for comment.