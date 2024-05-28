Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To end Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton, Coldplay performed a special song, as a tribute to Luton Town FC.

Their song, ‘Orange’, was dedicated to the Hatters during their set on the final day of the festival (Sunday, May 26).

Luton Town FC fans had hoped frontman Chris Martin would change the lyrics of their famous song ‘Yellow’ to the Hatters’ orange. But instead Martin sang something especially for the club and its fans.

Just before he began to play Yellow, Martin reassured the crowd that it had "nothing to do with Luton", referencing Watford FC, Luton’s arch rivals.

Coldplay playing their newest song. Picture: Elizabeth McGreevy

He said: "If you're from Luton, I'm going to ask you to just suspend your anger or fears or anything you might be worried about at this point in our concert of what songs we might play or might not play."

Martin revealed he had finished penning his new ‘Orange’ song the night before in his hotel room, and described it as a "once-in-a-lifetime thing", adding that it "may not be good enough" to be heard again.

As a nod to the Hatters’ recent Premier League relegation, the song started with the lyric: "It's hard to be a football fan here in Luton Town.

"Sometimes you do the best you can, still you find you’re going down.”

He went on to sing: "We didn't win all our matches, we didn't win the cup.

"But when you get knocked down in Luton, you always get back up.