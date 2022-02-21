Watch footage of romantic proposal at Luton Airport for cabin crew member

Love is in the air at London Luton Airport (LLA), after the airport played host to a surprise proposal in its arrivals lounge.

Atanas Dimitrov, a 23-year-old builder from Southgate, surprised his now fiancée, 23-year-old Wizz Air cabin crew member Debora Delcheva, by getting down on one knee and popping the question as she arrived on a flight from Vienna.

Staff at the airport, as well as Atanas’ friends and family, helped prepare the arrivals lounge for the surprise, providing candles, rose petals, red balloons, and a heart-shaped bouquet of roses for the occasion.

Luckily she said yes

And thankfully, Debora said yes!

Debora commented: “Being cabin crew is my dream job, so the fact that Atanas chose to propose at LLA where I’m based was fantastic. It was such a lovely surprise, made all the more special by the flowers, balloons and candles – how could I say no!”

Clare Armstrong, Head of Passenger Services at LLA, said: “A proposal is such a special moment, so when we heard about Atanas’ plan, we jumped at the chance to help in making it as special as possible. We loved setting up the surprise, and were so delighted when Debora said yes!”