Watch Luton airport staff break out into a dance routine as they get ready for the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend
Airport staff teamed up with performers from Luton College to strut their stuff in a routine devised by celebrity choreographer Remi Black – who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music business including six-time BRITS award-winner and Big Weekend headliner RAYE.
Wearing high-vis vests and armed with illuminated marshalling wands instead of glow ticks, the performers from the airport’s gues experience, operations, security and fire service teams busted out some moves to track Head and Heart – which will be performed on the main stage this weekend by Joel Corry.
The dusk performance also featured talented dancers, including Harry Richmond, Cerys Toyer and Jada Tavernier-Durant from Luton College.
But while it looks effortless, the dance took several hours of rehearsals, all overseen by Remi Black.
Neil Thompson, operations director at London Luton Airport said: "As Radio 1’s Big Weekend descends upon our town, our teams have been going the extra mile to ensure a simple, friendly and welcoming experience for every act and passenger passing through the airport. Inspired by the Radio 1 dance stage, our staff have been marshalling in aircraft with an extra bounce and shuffle as we gear up to welcome thousands of visitors to Luton. It’s all hands on deck to make this weekend an unforgettable experience for everyone and show just how proud everyone at London Luton Airport is to be a part of the celebrations.”
Staff at the airport are eagerly anticipating the arrival of several international acts set to perform over the weekend - with the likes of Coldplay, Sabrina Carpenter and Becky Hill all set to hit the stage.
For talent wheeling through, the airport is introducing a unique service for acts to call ahead with their riders, with Van Halen’s iconic brownless M&Ms offered as a complimentary snack, in an effort to provide artists with a simple and friendly welcome to Luton.
