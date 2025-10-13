A jewellery theft during which sentimental items valued at £30,000 were taken from a property in Luton has featured as part of the BBC’s Crimewatch Live programme.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft, which took place in May 2025, featured as part of the edition broadcast on Friday October 9.

During the programme, DS Jason Wheeler from Bedfordshire Police was interviewed by presenter Rav Wilding, himself a former Met Police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video footage from a video doorbell was shown, as were photographs of some of the stolen items.

An appeal to trace this man in connection with the theft of £30,000 of jewellery from a property in Luton featured as part of the BBC's Crimewatch programme

Police want to speak to the man featured in the footage, which was captured at around 7pm on May 9.

Describing the case DS Wheeler said: “The lady who lived at the property died days before the burglary, so this incident has been devastating for the family.”

The jewellery, which was of huge sentimental value, was due to be passed down to the lady’s children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that a still image of the man, has been sent to neighbouring police forces and featured on social media platforms, but all enquiries have so far proved negative.

The jewellery theft took place in May, with the items stolen of significant sentimental value

DS Wheeler added: “The family are distraught and want answers. They want the jewellery back and to know who this person is.”

Anyone with information about the theft should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, to report information anonymously, or BBC Crimewatch on 08000 468 999.