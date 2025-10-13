WATCH: Luton jewellery theft features in BBC Crimewatch investigation
The theft, which took place in May 2025, featured as part of the edition broadcast on Friday October 9.
During the programme, DS Jason Wheeler from Bedfordshire Police was interviewed by presenter Rav Wilding, himself a former Met Police officer.
Video footage from a video doorbell was shown, as were photographs of some of the stolen items.
Police want to speak to the man featured in the footage, which was captured at around 7pm on May 9.
Describing the case DS Wheeler said: “The lady who lived at the property died days before the burglary, so this incident has been devastating for the family.”
The jewellery, which was of huge sentimental value, was due to be passed down to the lady’s children.
Police said that a still image of the man, has been sent to neighbouring police forces and featured on social media platforms, but all enquiries have so far proved negative.
DS Wheeler added: “The family are distraught and want answers. They want the jewellery back and to know who this person is.”
Anyone with information about the theft should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, to report information anonymously, or BBC Crimewatch on 08000 468 999.