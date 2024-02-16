Watch Luton Town FC legend Mick Harford's message to Hatters fan recovering after stroke

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town’s former player and manager Mick Harford has recorded a ‘get well soon’ message to a Hatters fan who is recovering after having a stroke.

John Bavister, 52, was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital after collapsing at his home in Luton on February 5. The self employed carpenter was then taken to Charing Cross in London for an operation to remove a blood clot. Now, nearly two weeks on from the incident, John is set to move into a rehabilitation centre to aid his recovery.

His friend, Gary Weir, set up a fundraiser after hearing the news.

John, left, with his friend Gary, at Luton Town's match at Wembley last year. Mick Harford sending a message to John (right). Picture: Gary Weir

Gary said: “He was fit and healthy. He was at home, got up in the morning, he’d gone upstairs to get changed and he just collapsed. And that was it, he’d had a major stroke.

“He's made good progress. He seems very upbeat when he does his speech and movement sessions every day. He's always keen to do it. He really wants to do [therapy sessions] and get back to being as normal as he can be.”

Out of concern for John’s wife, Sarah, his three daughters and four grandchildren, Gary shared his appeal and received thousands of pounds in donations in days.

Gary explained: “A lot of people live week to week, or month to month, and John was no different. Your partner having a stroke is one thing, and enough to worry about, without the added pressure of financial worries as well.”

Both men are Hatters’ fans, with Luton Town FC bringing the friends together when they met on holiday 12 years ago. Gary went to the Luton Town training ground and Hatters legend Mick Harford was more than happy to record a video wishing John all the best on his recovery. Gary shared the video with John, and “his face lit up”.

The money will go towards helping John’s family while he takes time to recover, with nearly £7,000 has been donated so far.