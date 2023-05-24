News you can trust since 1891
Watch Luton Town’s play-off final at Wardown Park this Saturday

It is a family-friendly event for the whole town
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 24th May 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:32 BST

Fans of Luton Town FC are invited to watch the all-important Wembley match on the big screen this Saturday at Wardown Park.

For the people who didn’t manage to get a ticket for the match against Coventry at Wembley Stadium, the council has arranged a screening on the New Bedford Road side of Wardown Park near the bandstand.

While lots of places in Luton will show the game, the Wardown Park event will be for families to enjoy.

Watch the all-important match at Wardown Park
Watch the all-important match at Wardown Park
People are advised to get there from 3.30pm to get a good spot, take a picnic along and make use of the free parking on Popes Meadow.

The costs of this event have been split between the football club and the council’s airport company, Luton Rising.

Councillor James Taylor said: “The club has done the whole town proud and we are so grateful to have this opportunity to show the biggest game in decades for those who sadly couldn’t get tickets for Wembley and would like an alternative to a pub to watch the match with others in a great atmosphere.”

Councillor Javeria Hussain, Chair of Luton Rising, said: “We know how much the football club means to so many, not just for what they do on the pitch, but for their community involvement in so many areas.”

She added: “Luton Rising’s support for Luton’s communities makes us especially proud to be able to give as many people as possible the chance to watch the big game with friends and family.”

