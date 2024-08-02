Watch: Mum shares story of son's fatal stabbing as Knife Angel comes to Luton

1st August 2024 and the knife Angel is on display in Luton. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A video showing the devastating impact of knife crime has been released to the public as the Knife Angel sculpture arrives in Luton.

Roseann Taylor has been the inspiration behind the Just Drop It campaign to tackle knife crime. Her 18-year-old son Azaan was stabbed to death in Luton in 2018.

Known to his friends as AJ, he had never been in trouble, or been part of a gang. He was stabbed in an unprovoked attack by four strangers while he was out walking with his girlfriend.

Speaking in Just Drop It - AJ's Story, mum Roseann says: “If I gave you 26 seconds to complete something right now what could you finish? You couldn't boil a kettle in that. That's how long it took for those five boys to completely change the course of my life and countless other people in the process.”

She now works with young people, helping them to walk away from a life of crime and forge a better future for themselves.

Produced last year as part of the Bedfordshire VERU led #JustDropIt campaign, the film has exclusively been shown in schools across the county to help young people understand the wider impact of knife crime.

Bedfordshire Police said: “We must all play a role in tackling knife crime, if you know someone who carries a weapon – report them. It’s a tough call to make, especially if it’s a friend, but that call could not only save a stranger’s life, but it could also save the life of someone you care for.

“Even watching and sharing this film, makes a difference in our bid to reduce violence across Bedfordshire.”

The Knife Angel arrived in St George’s Square yesterday, August 1.

Standing at 27 ft, the Knife Angel is composed of over 100,000 knives that were collected from knife amnesty programs across the UK.

Each blade tells its own story of someone who chose to surrender their weapon and turn their life around for the better, while others are etched with names of those lost.

Throughout this month, there will be various activities that aim to bring the community together.