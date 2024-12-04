Watch switch on for HUGE Luton lights display created by grandfather for YoungMinds charity

A Luton grandfather has put his heart and soul into a huge Christmas lights display to raise money for YoungMinds.

Nigel Bracey, 67, has created a winter wonderland featuring 30,000 LEDs at his home on Homerton Road – and hopes that the community will donate to his JustGiving campaign in exchange for a magical visit to his front garden.

Nigel, who is recovering from a stroke, dedicated a whole month to putting up the display, and turned it on in spectacular style on Sunday, December 1.

He said: "Lots of people turned up, it was brilliant. We had about 30 odd people and they were just in awe, especially with the centre piece – a huge reindeer 5ft off the ground.

Nigel and his wife, Caroline, in the sleigh.

"My grandchildren, to see the smiles on their faces – it's worth one million pounds to me."

It was Nigel's young family who first inspired him to start creating Christmas displays, and he organised his first fundraising one in 2022 thanks to the help of his daughter, Gemma.

The event raised £400 for homelessness charity, NOAH, and the displays have been getting bigger and better ever since – with £1,400 raised in 2023 for mental health charity, YoungMinds.

However, last December, Nigel faced his own unexpected health battle.

The display features a life size moving deer, smoke, snow and bubble machines, and a magical light tunnel.

He remembered: "That particular year, we had four days to go before the switch on but I became ill – my legs felt funny, my face and hands.

"I had a stroke. It was a massive shock for me and I spent quite a lot of time in and out of hospital.

"This year, I thought, I'm not going to give in – you can sit down in front of the telly and get fat or you can fight. And I did the latter."

During November, Nigel worked seven days a week to start assembling his decorations, piecing everything together little by little.

Nigel has used animatronics to bring his reindeer to life.

His daring wife Caroline was also scaling their ladder up to the guttering – and has been Nigel's "absolute rock".

On his fundraising mission, he added: "I chose YoungMinds because a close family member has mental health issues.

"There's hundreds and hundreds of kids out there, but with nobody to turn to, and nobody to talk to."

YoungMinds helps children, young people and their parents, aiming to ensure that "all young people can get the mental health support they need".

Nigel's daughter, Gemma, and granddaughter, Bonnie, in the sleigh.

Nigel has set a target of £2,000 and is extremely grateful for any donations.

He added: "Last year a little girl no more than four years old came with an envelope and said: 'This is my pocket money to give to you'."

You can visit Nigel's Christmas display in Homerton Road, Limbury Mead. It's last night will be January 2.

Online donations can be made here or via a QR code at Nigel's house. There is also a money box at the display.

Nigel would like to say a big thank you to all his friends, family and neighbours for their support, with special mentions to his granddaughter Bonnie, 13, who sung a Christmas carol at the switch on; to his son-in-law Mick Pearse, an electrician who checked his display; and to his son, Nick Bracey, who along with his company Creative 8, donated nuts, bolts and screws - and gifted Nigel his Santa sleigh last year.