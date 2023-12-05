Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An incredible Christmas lights display – complete with a snow machine and life-sized Santa’s sleigh you can sit in – is raising money for a good cause.

Nigel Bracey and his family from Limbury Mead in Luton are raising money for Young Minds, a charity that supports young people's mental health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family’s Christmas tradition started a decade ago, when Nigel started putting up decorations for his grandchildren, when he lived in Sundon Park.

Mr and Mrs Christmas - Nigel Bracey and his wife Caroline at the Christmas lights switch on

He said: “It started as a competition with my son's house, but I beat him every year. The last house had a small front so I couldn’t put that many lights up but now our new house for the last four years is much bigger, which allowed me to go bigger and better.

“It was only last year that my children suggested I do it for charity, so I raised money for NOAH for the first time. Four days before the completion, I had a stroke, but never realized it until I went to A&E.

“This year has been extremely hard for me while recovering from my stroke, and I still have mobility problems. I wasn’t going to do the lights this year because of that, but my family and my neighbour offered to help me, so I have gone bigger and better this year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The display took weeks to assemble and two and a half months of planning. Nigel said: “The display last night went great, and the kids loved it. The snow machine and sleigh were a great hit. The running cost doesn’t bother us as most of it is LED lights which are low voltage. There are over 10,000 bulbs, and I think last year the cost was about £30 over the period.”

The family at the lights switch on.

Nigel chose to support Young Minds this year because his family has seen the impacts that mental health can have. Nigel said: “Although there are many support networks out there, the mental health sector for children is in need of much greater support. We hope to raise funds as a family, in order to help this charity and support Young Minds further.”

Visit the JustGiving page to donate.