Watchdog closes solicitors offices in Luton and Dunstable just six months after takeover

The Luton office

A solicitor’s practice with offices in Luton and Dunstable has ceased trading after a watchdog stepped in ‘to protect clients interests’.

Knowles Benning LLP was closed on December 19 by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

In a statement the SRA said: “It is necessary to intervene to protect the interests of clients (or former or potential clients) of the firms (Section 1 paragraph (2)(f)(i) of Schedule 14 to the Legal Services Act 2007.”

The intervention means the SRA has closed the firm with immediate effect, stopping them from operating, taking possession of all documents and papers held by the firm, and taking possession of all money held by the firm which includes clients' money.

John Owen of Gordons, 1 New Augustus Street, Bradford, BD1 5LL has been appointed as the intervening agent.

The intervention does not impact the following regulated entities: Browns, Beeton Edwards, or Parrott & Coale

In a press release in July 2022, Metamorph Group Limited, said it had acquired the Bedfordshire-based law firm.

Metamorph said: “Knowles Benning Solicitors specialises in residential conveyancing, commercial property, family, care, employment, road traffic, personal injury and wills and probate.”

Metamorph Group’s Executive Chairman, Tony Stockdale, added: “The latest acquisition of Knowles Benning brings Metamorph closer to its goal of becoming one of the leading law firms in England focused on private client and SME work. Knowles Benning has a fantastic reputation in all areas of law – making them a perfect fit for the Metamorph Group.”

For enquiries call 0113 227 0385 or email [email protected]

