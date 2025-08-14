Waterpark sold by Luton owner in multi-million pound deal days before child's death

Mo Chaudry, inset, and Waterworld Aqua Park. Picture: M Investment Group

A businessman from Luton has sold his waterpark, with the deal going through just days before a four-year-old girl died following an incident at the Staffordshire attraction.

Police were called to Waterworld Aqua Park on August 4 to reports of a child in a critical condition.

The girl, Vethavalli Vasu-Dharma, from Bradford, died in hospital shortly after.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Maskew from Staffordshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this terribly sad time. We are now making enquiries and looking to establish the circumstances of the incident. We would ask that members of the public avoid speculating in these early stages of the investigation and allow the family to grieve.”

A Waterworld spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we learned of this little girl’s passing this evening. All our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during these extremely difficult times. Waterworld is in shock and has decided to remain closed tomorrow out of respect for the family. Waterworld is working closely with the authorities at this sad time.”

Now, the waterpark’s former owner, Mo Chaudry, has revealed he sold the business just days before the child died.

Luton-born Mo, who owns M Investment Group, has boosted its net worth to over £170 million following the sale of the waterpark.

According to Companies House, Mr Chaudry stepped down as director on July 31, after opening the facility in 1989.

Reflecting on the sale, he said: “Waterworld has been a huge part of my life and business journey, and I am proud of everything we have achieved as a team. I am now handing over the baton to Looping, a world-class operator with the vision and expertise to take Waterworld even further, ensuring the resort has an exciting future.”