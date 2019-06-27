‘We’re proud to take baby to Splashathon!’ say Luton couple who tried six years for a child

A Luton couple who suffered two miscarriages before finally welcoming their precious baby boy in April are rallying around a ‘Splashathon’ event for baby charity Tommys this week.

Emily and Brendan Fay will take bundle of joy Brodie to the event organised by Bucks and Beds Water Babies, which runs at Lady Zia Wernher pool and Keech Hospice pool today and tomorrow.

This year’s ‘Splashathon’ theme is pirates and princesses, so the little ones, their parents and teachers will be taking part in the swim in fancy dress – in a bid to raise thousands for parents and families affected by the loss of a baby.

Emily and Brendan began trying for a baby six years ago but were told their only chance was to go down the IVF route.

Emily said: “In August 2016 we began my first cycle, which resulted in a pregnancy, but I sadly suffered a missed miscarriage, followed by two further unsuccessful embryo transfers.

“A year later and my fourth transfer, in August 2017, I became pregnant – only for history to feel like it was repeating itself, as I suffered another missed miscarriage.

“Loss after loss was really taking its toll on my mental health – I don’t know what I would have done without my husband and mum. I was really lucky to have been supported by a bereavement and pregnancy loss midwife too, who has become more of a friend to me over the years.

“Charities like Tommy’s support other parents, like us, who have gone through miscarriage and stillbirth. Without that emotional backing from a qualified and compassionate specialist, my experience might have gone completely differently. That’s why, as a family, we’re so proud to back the Splashathon campaign.”

The Fay family welcomed a long-awaited addition in April of this year, as little Brodie was born, following a successful course of IVF treatment.

To find out more about Water Babies, visit www.waterbabies.co.uk/contact/bucks-and-beds.