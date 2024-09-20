Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Angel Mums – a fundraising group started by a Barton-le-Clay mum who lost her son to brain cancer – has won the GoCardless JustGiving Team Fundraiser of the Year 2024 award.

Avon training manager Louise Fox and her husband Matt gave up their jobs to spend precious time with their terminally ill 13-year-old son, nicknamed Gorgeous George, who died in 2022 after being diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme a year earlier.

Angel Mums started with just eight members, but has sadly grown to 25 as other bereaved and devastated mothers join the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise said at the JustGiving ceremony: “This is more than winning an award to us, it's having our children honoured and raising much-needed awareness of the desperate plight of brain tumours.

The Angel Mums at The GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2024 at London’s Roundhouse, celebrating people who have achieved extraordinary feats for charities across the globe. Matt Crossick/PA Photo Assignments

"We didn't know that brain tumours kill more children than any other cancer until it was too late, and our children's lives were cut desperately short.

“Our children deserve to be here, yet they are not. We desperately wanted to save them, but we couldn't.

"This is beyond painful, and we carry this pain every second of our lives. We want to channel that pain and our energy into making a difference for other children diagnosed with a brain tumour - in both their journey and eventually the outcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Angel Mums’ first challenge came in October 23 when five took part in a charity skydive that raised more than £79,000 for the Tessa Jowell Foundation – a charity dedicated to transforming the research, care and treatment that children with brain tumours receive in the UK.

Since then their numbers have expanded to 25. And together they raised an additional £40,000 through their Earth, Wind and Fire campaign which has seen them climb to the top of Mount Snowdon and take on an aeroplane wing walk.

Next month they will complete the challenge by walking across hot coals.

Louise added: “We are stronger together . . . we want to turn pain into hope for other children and are working with the Tessa Jowell Foundation to support the Children's Centers of Excellence, improving standards and care for children diagnosed with brain tumours throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing phases us – we’ve seen our children go through the unthinkable. Please continue to support us and help us reach our target. We don’t want to see other children and parents with brain tumours facing the trauma we have, and we need your help.

“To our children up there in the sky – we miss you with every breath. This is for you and all of the other brain tumour angels.”

Their award was presented by radio DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams and previous award winner Mike Palmer - one of the Three Dads Walking who raised hundreds of thousands of pounds in memory of the daughters they lost to suicide.

This year’s finalists were shortlisted by a panel of nine judges but it was the 50,000 public votes that led to the selection of the winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JustGiving president Pascale Harvie said: "Since the Angel Mums started their incredible work, we have been in complete awe of their strength and determination.

“The loss of a child is unimaginable and something that no parent should ever have to go through.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/angelmums to support these amazing women.