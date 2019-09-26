Weapon and drugs seized by police investigating Princess Street shooting and car crash

Police investigating a shooting in Princess Street on Saturday have seized a weapon and a drugs stash from a nearby address.

Armed police executed a warrant at a property in Princess Street on Tuesday night and seized a number of items.

The Toyota involved in the incident

The warrant follows the shocking incident on Saturday, in which emergency services attended Princess Street to find a man had been shot, and a car had collided with a house.

One man was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, or anyone who was in or around the area at the time, who may be able to help the investigation to come forward.

Detectives have also released images of the car involved – a black Toyota Auris – to try and jog the memory of any potential witnesses, as well as a map of the route they believe the offenders may have used to leave the scene.

A map showing a timeline of the incident

DI Jerry Waite, leading the investigation, said: “We believe the incident could be drugs-related and our investigation remains ongoing. We continue to gather evidence. Princess Street remains closed while our enquiries are ongoing, but local residents are free to enter and leave their properties.

“We’re still urging members of the public to come forward if they know who is responsible, or saw the incident.

"There were a group of football supporters in the area who were making their way home following the match.

"We don’t believe they were involved, but we are keen to hear from any of them if they saw anyone in the vicinity of Princess Street or Wellington Street, or anyone who was running from the direction of Princess Street.”

Anyone with any information can also pass it on anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting Operation Sandford or visit the MCU crime reporting portal.