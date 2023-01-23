The Old Palace Lodge- Google Maps

A landmark Dunstable hotel has dramatically closed its doors leaving the wedding plans of many in disarray.

A message on the phoneline for the historic Old Palace Lodge on Church Street says the hotel is temporarily closed.

And in a statement the hotel management states covid and rising energy costs have made it impossible for the hotel to carry on without taking on a central Government contract.

It says: “The Old Palace Lodge did not fully recover from the negative impact of Covid, whilst the added pressure of the huge unforeseen rise of energy costs, increasing the hotel bills five-fold and with their current financial commitments the owners have found it impossible to carry on; to preserve the hotel for the future they have decided to work for Central Government.

“They appreciate the devastating effect this will have on the local community however in the current financial climate they had no option but to seek this alternative which hopefully will be short lived but necessary to secure the survival of this much loved business.”

But people have taken to social media slamming the decision, which they say impacts many soon to be held weddings.

One posted: “I think we should make it more public and shame the government and the owner for destroying our weddings and the distress caused to us all. it’s stressful enough planning a wedding without this.”

Dunstable Town Councillor Cllr Kenson Gurney, said: “I think we all have reservations about our hotels being taken over to accommodate asylum seekers and are devastated to hear of people having their big day ruined with cancelled wedding accommodation and receptions at the Old Palace Lodge. It seems like cruel and unusual behaviour.

“As far as I can tell, the hotel, all the hotels, will have had little or no choice in the matter.”

And another posted: “The Hotel did what it needed to do to survive and agreed to house desperate people. I think that our MP should ensure that these people have access to healthcare and services. It would be good to think of ways to offer these folks support and welcome them to our town.”

