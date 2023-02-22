The Packhorse in Kensworth

A week-long Jamaican dance festival can be held at a Bedfordshire pub with a maximum 160 visitors and staff at any one time, a meeting heard.

But a suitable risk assessment must be lodged with Bedfordshire Police within a week.

An application for a temporary event notice requesting the sale of alcohol, late night refreshment and regulated entertainment at The Packhorse in Kensworth was submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

It was opposed by Bedfordshire Police on the grounds of public safety, and the prevention of crime and disorder, as well as public nuisance.

The event from March 5 to 11 at the Watling Street premises could have accommodated a maximum number of 499 visitors, according to a report to the local authority’s licensing sub-committee.

“The requested times are midnight to 5am on March 5, 6pm to midnight from March 6 to 9 and from 6pm on March 10 to finish at 5am on March 11,” said the report.

“Bedfordshire Police notes the application for the temporary notice is for the current licensed premises and so the sub-committee has the authority to impose conditions reflected in that licence.

“A licence review hearing in November 30, 2022 heard police evidence including concerns the premises licence conditions ‘weren’t fit for purpose’.

“New conditions were added to the licence, while there were representations from CBC’s environmental health department about noise nuisance.

“The licensing sub-committee agreed at the review hearing that those conditions were necessary to uphold and promote the licensing objectives.”

PC John Elliott told the sub-committee the conditions imposed in November need to be added to this temporary event notice and a risk assessment submitted by the venue.

He said police would be happy for the event to go ahead, if both of these apply.

Colin Clarke on behalf of the premises said: “We’ve asked for a few extra hours on the start and end dates of the festival. For the middle part, the pub will be operating under normal hours.

“It’ll be our Jamaican cultural dance music, with a twist of this and a twist of that. A DJ will be playing music and those present can be seated and eating or dancing. The music will be continuous from 9pm and internal.

“On the risk assessment, I’ll have my event manager prepare one as soon as possible to send across.”

Independent Potton councillor Tracey Wye, who chaired the sub-committee, said: “If conditions attached to this temporary notice are implemented and having considered the evidence provided, the panel is satisfied suitable measures are in place to ensure that licensing objectives can be met.

“This includes appropriate CCTV. All conditions currently imposed on the premises licence will be attached to this event notice, with two more added.

“The risk assessment, which is referred to in condition 12, will be submitted to Bedfordshire Police by 10am on Monday, February 27.

“And there’s to be a maximum of 160 attendees at any time on the premises, indoor and outdoor, including staff and people working in any capacity.”