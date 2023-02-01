"We're running out of hope" - Luton unions join teachers striking over pay and funding dispute

Teachers in Luton have joined in with national strikes today (February 1).

The decision follows ongoing disputes over pay and funding with the government, leaving many across the country feeling that “enough is enough”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Union members gathered outside of Luton’s Town Hall and marched to Market Hill for a noon rally. Parents and members of the public were encouraged to bring pre-loved books to donate to charity and to find out first-hand why teachers and members of different unions in Luton decided to strike.

Union members took to the streets of Luton Town today to form a "super picket" strike march.

Paul Goodchild, a teacher from Icknield High School, said: “We’re here because we’re frustrated. We’ve had 13 years of false promises, broken promises, underfunded educations and our schools are suffering, our students are suffering, we’re running out of teachers and support staff, we’re running out of hope and this is our chance to finally say that enough is enough.

“We can’t do this anymore, it’s not fair to our children. I absolutely feel for them missing education, they’ve had a horrific time over the last few years. We’re worried about the future of education, to be honest. We can’t get the maths and physics teachers, and subject areas are really struggling. They need to listen to us.”

Ian Stone, who works for a local secondary school, said: “The five per cent pay rise is derisory, we have had nothing but one per cent over the last 10 years - but the real insult is the fact that the pay rise is being expected to be taken out of existing school budgets. That is wrong in itself, effectively depriving the kids even more than they have already been deprived over the last 10 years or so.

“I feel if we don’t strike, the effect on the children will be much worse in the long run. We need to stand up now and put in with the rest of the public sector because they’ve been treated abominably for the last 12 years of government.”

Some union members say that they are prepared to strike again in the future, if progress is not made

Hayley, who works in a Leighton Buzzard School, commented: “Teaching is an amazing profession and I want to see more young people getting into teaching, and they need to be paid appropriately in line with inflation and higher mortgage costs. I think as soon as people start to get paid properly, we’ll see more passionate people getting involved with teaching.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I love working with kids, and it’s causing a lot of financial strain at the moment which it shouldn’t. It should be easier. It was a really hard decision today because it can be quite unsafe working conditions if there isn’t enough staff. There is a lot of pressure on SLT, children, and their parents - but, hopefully this can be done after just this one strike!”

A strike was also carried out by members of the PCS (Public and Commercial Services Union).