Were you affected by Windrush scandal? Find out how to claim compensation at Home Office event in Luton

The Home Office has announced it will host an event in Luton for those affected by the Windrush scandal, including details of how to claim compensation.

The event takes place at the UK Centre for Carnival Arts in Luton on Monday, September 23, from 6pm to 8pm.

Windrush

This is part of a series of public events being held around the country, reaching those who have been impacted by Windrush and ensuring they are aware of the help that is available to them.

The event is aimed at affected individuals, community leaders, lawyers, charities and support groups.

Members of the Commonwealth Citizens’ Taskforce and the Windrush Compensation Scheme will attend to explain what help and support is available and how to make a claim.

Immigration Minister Seema Kennedy said: “We are determined to right the wrongs of successive Governments and that’s why our Taskforce will travel to events across the country, giving hands-on advice and support.

“The scheme has been designed to be as generous as possible and so I would urge anyone who thinks they may have been affected to attend the event in Luton and find out more.”

This series of events is the second part of an extensive engagement programme, having already held or attended over 20 events across the country between April and June 2019.

The Windrush Compensation Scheme was launched in April this year to provide payments to eligible individuals who did not have the right documentation to prove their status in the UK and suffered adverse effects on their life as a result.

It is open to almost anyone from a Commonwealth country who arrived and settled in the UK before 1973. Certain children and grandchildren of those arriving before 1973 and some close family members may also be eligible to apply.

It is also open to anyone from any nationality who has the right to live or work in the UK without any restrictions or is now a British Citizen, and arrived in the UK before 31 December 1988.