There were more than 1,500 crimes recorded in Luton in December according to the latest figures from Bedfordshire Police.

Among the reports are one case of death or serious by dangerous driving which was recorded on Church Street on Boxing Day, and four separate cases of endangering life.

There were also four cases involving arson endangering life, including two on separate incidents on Quilter Close, and 17 cases of blackmail in the borough.

There were three cases of modern slavery and three of kidnapping along with 35 sexual offences reported and 17 cases of stalking also recorded.

Fifteen cases of threats to kill were reported, six cases of cruelty and 23 cases of race or religious aggravated public fear.

There were also numerous cases of shoplifting at Luton Airport recorded during the month.