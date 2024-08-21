Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Mukbang creators die in the space of a few weeks.

Other influencers detail the physical toll these videos take on their bodies.

A health ministry considers banning mukbangs.

A pair of online content creators have died after making ‘mukbang’ videos. The influencers had been filming themselves eating huge quantities of food prior to their deaths.

It has led to the health ministry in the Philippines considering a ban on making ‘mukbang’ videos. A type of live-stream, these videos have increased in popularity over the last decade.

But what exactly is a mukbang, where did they come from and just how dangerous are they? Here’s all you need to know.

What is a mukbang?

Starting out in South Korea in the early 2010s, it is a type of video in which the creator/ host attempts to eat an amount of food (often rather excessive). The clips can be pre-recorded or they can be broadcast live on platforms such as Twitch or YouTube and the host interacts with the audience.

The videos don’t just have to be purely designed to entertain the audience, they can be educational. Serving as an opportunity to introduce audiences to food they may not be familiar with - and perhaps encourage them to try, broadening their culinary horizons.

Where do mukbangs come from?

As mentioned in the section above, the video format originated out of South Korea earning popularity in the 2010s before catching on with the wider internet - particularly in other Asian countries. Traditionally in Korea, confucianism and its ideals are deeply embedded in the food culture, with etiquette rules dictating eating habits.

Screenshots from Mukbang style videos on TikTok. Photo: TikTok | TikTok

However during the early parts of the 21st century, there has been a shift around food culture in the country - particularly online. And it was from this that mukbangs emerged, being first introduced on the real-time internet TV service AfreecaTV in 2009.

What does the name mukbang mean?

Unsurprisingly, the name mukbang is a Korean one (you may have also seen it spelt meokbang). It is a clipped compound, which for those of us who aren’t experts in linguistics means when a new word is formed out of previously existing words that are shortened and merged together but still keep their original meanings.

So in the context of mukbang (or meokbang), it is a combination of the word meongneun, meaning eating, and bangsong - which means broadcast. The new word, mukbang, means eating broadcast and is basically exactly what the videos are.

How healthy are mukbangs?

The videos often see creators indulge in consuming a large quantity of food all in one go. A main criticism of the content is that it promotes unhealthy relationships with food.

