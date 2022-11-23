Dunstable Town Council has given a new lease of life to the ‘community showcase’ window on West Street.

The window, now called ‘Dunstable What’s On’ has been modernised, with funding from Central Bedfordshire Council, and features an LED display screen and new signage. Local community groups and organisations are invited to send the town council information for the screen, which will be updated monthly by the town council.

Councillor Carole Hegley, Chairman of the Dunstable Joint Committee and Central Bedfordshire Councillor, said: “We are delighted that Central Beds and Dunstable Town councillors on the Dunstable Joint Committee supported the use of some of the Section 106 funding to the committee, for the town council’s project to upgrade the showcase window with a digital screen, and introduce a great, vibrant look to attract attention”.

The new window on West Street