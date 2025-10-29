Where to watch fireworks displays in Luton, Dunstable, Houghton Regis and surrounding areas this November
Check out these displays offering spectacular fireworks, entertainment, and seasonal treats, providing a controlled environment where everyone can celebrate the autumn festivities with peace of mind.
On November 1, the Luton Rising Fireworks Spectacular will return to Popes Meadow.
The event runs from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, with the show starting at 7.30pmThis free community event will have fairground rides for children, and hot snacks and drinks.
People are encouraged to arrive early to get the best viewing spots.
Also on Saturday, Houghton Regis’ Thorn Park will host its annual fireworks show, with live entertainment, including a Tom Jones tribute act. Gates open at 5pm, with the fireworks starting at 7pm.
Coming up this Sunday, November 2, is Dunstable Town Cricket Club’s firework display at Lancot Park.
The family-friendly evening will feature a live DJ, a BBQ, and a fully stocked bar.
The doors open at 5pm, and the show starts at 6.30pm.
There will be limited parking available at the cricket club, the football club next door, and the local lower school.
Tickets are £7 for adults, £4.50 for children aged 3 to 16, and £22 for a family ticket (two adults and three children). For more information or to purchase tickets, contact [email protected] or visit the Dunstable Town Cricket Club website.
On the same night, in Caddington, the Walker Ground Fireworks will be held from 5pm to 8pm. The family-focused fireworks display will include food and drink options. More details can be found on the event page.
On November 7, Barton Rovers Football Club will host its display from 6pm to 11.30pm , with the last entry at 10pm. The annual village fireworks event requires tickets, which can be purchased through Skiddle.
