While the public’s away the animals play as snow turns ZSL Whipsnade into a winter wonderland

Animals at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo woke up to a winter wonderland yesterday (Monday, December 12).

Animals at Whipsnade Zoo had their home transformed as snow blanketed the 600-acre park.

Behind the zoo’s closed gates, zookeepers snapped the animals enjoying the thick blanket of snow, with wolverines and Eurasian lynx frolicking happily in the white stuff, having enjoyed in it previous years at the zoo.

Eurasian lynx in the snow at Whipsnade

For some, though, like four-month-old Asian elephant calf Nang Phaya, it was their first experience of snowfall.

The youngster and the rest of the herd wasted no time in diving into the snow. Using her long versatile trunk, Nang Phaya tested the snow, before showing it off to the rest of the herd, and bounding across the flurry.

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo remained closed to the public today (Tuesday), but inside it is business as usual for the zookeepers caring for the 10,000 animals at the UK’s largest zoo.

People who had already purchased a ticket for today have been contacted by the zoo’s Supporter Contact team to rearrange their visit.

Four-month-old elephant Nang Phaya shows off snow to the rest of the herd

Animals available to adopt include penguins, sloths, giraffes and lions. By adopting an animal with ZSL you are adopting the species at ZSL London and Whipsnade Zoo and helping to protect those animals in the wild.